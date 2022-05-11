











Erika Jayne revealed to RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais that she never had $20 million in her LLC, despite Sutton Stracke’s earlier claims about the “elephant in the room.” So, just how much is she worth in 2022?

Both her and Sutton Stracke’s argument has been ongoing ever since the news about a court case involving Erika’s ex Tom came out. Sutton didn’t agree with the entire thing and didn’t think Erika was being truthful with her and the cast.

She also questioned Erika Jayne’s knowledge of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal matters, and later offered to help Erika financially. Since then, the dig that Sutton made about the “$20 million elephant in the room” has resurfaced.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns, the premiere episode on May 11th sees Erika deny the rumours. She opens up to co-star Garcelle, claiming that her hands never touched that money.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

Sutton Stracke’s ‘elephant in room’ dig

One year before RHOBH season 12 episode 1 came out, Sutton Stracke told Erika Jayne there was a “$20 million elephant in the room” before asking her why the paper is saying $20 million went into her LLC.

A quote from a report was shown on Bravo which reads:

In court filings last year, a company that loaned money to Girardi Keese for business expenses suggested Girardi improperly funneled more than $20 million to Jayne’s entertainment company.

Erika and Sutton’s disagreement first happened at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party, when Sutton had already told co-star Kyle Richards that Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi “looks fishy”.

If Erika Jayne could find another rich man as rich or richer than Tom, and ends up a rich housewife again. I will have no choose, but to stan #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/S6Kcki34EJ — One of Andy’s Gurls (@of_gurls) April 27, 2022

Erika Jayne says she ‘didn’t touch the $20 million’

During a conversation in season 12 episode 1, Erika told Garcelle that “things have been disproven now.” She later tells a producer that “Bravo can do their due diligence” to find out what those disproven things are. Erika said:

There was never 20 whatever million in my LLC, the $20 million elephant in the room. I’ll never get away from widows and orphans, even though it’s not true. I never had it, it was never in my hands, it was never in my account. The bankruptcy trustee says Erika never touched the Lion Air [plane firm] money.

Garcelle then revealed in a confessional that she hasn’t seen what Erika claimed in the press, and questioned whether it was true. Erika went on to add that Sutton “led the charge” of her co-stars “saying things.”

She continued by saying in a confessional that those watching can go read everything that her lawyer has put out, and said: “they can answer their own questions.” Erika then told Garcelle things aren’t dismissed, but that it’s “time for fun.”

As per Bravo Docket’s Twitter account, court records show the cash may not have been in LLC’s bank account or Erika’s hands, but according to tax returns signed by her, at least $20 million was loaned to EJ Global, LLC by Girardi Keese.

Watching last year's #RHOBH Erika swears that the 20 million dollars was not a loan then a month later they show proof of her signature on the loan. Lol @BravoWWHL — moreland (@soberchk) May 3, 2022

The RHOBH star’s 2022 net worth

Erika Jayne’s net worth is $5 million in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is said to earn $500,000 per season of RHOBH, which translates to her being paid around $25,000 per episode.

Having been on the show since 2015, this means she has made $3 million during the last six years. Several fans have also noticed that, amid her comments about having no money left, she still hires a glam squad to do her hair and make-up.

As per The Sun, her combined net worth with ex Tom Girardi was $264 million when they joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015. They were shown living in a $13million mansion.

