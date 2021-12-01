Inside Heather Dubrow's drama-fuelled acting career alongside RHOC











Heather Dubrow is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season. But some fans may not know she had an acting career.

Her pre-RHOC era was filled with many acting roles, from Malibu Country to Hot in Cleveland, before she delved into the world of reality TV.

It didn’t come without controversy though, as she claimed that one particular sitcom character based their character on co-star Gretchen Rossi.

The drama didn’t stop there, and it looks like she’s already back for more, after having a long-running break from the Bravo show.

Heather Dubrow’s acting career

Heather was actually first known for her role as Lydia DeLucca in the television series That’s Life in 2000, but began acting in 1994.

In fact, she has several acting appearances in her books, which include Hot in Cleveland, Miami Country and Sequestered!

The RHOC star was also in Stark Raving Mad, Jenny (and Jenny Holiday Special), Hawaii Five-0, and Surviving Suburbia, to name a few.

So it looks like the graduate of Syracuse University with a BFA in Musical Theatre’s education paid off, as she went on to play many different roles.

As well as appearing in film, stage and television series, she can sing, too.

Heather toured with a 14-piece big band as the lead singer for four years, opening for artists like Mel Torme, Manhattan Transfer and Dana Carvey.

Inside the Malibu Country drama

Heather was offered a guest spot on the sitcom in 2012, but her RHOC co-star Gretchen Rossi also claimed she was offered a role.

She said was asked to film on the same day as Tamra Barney’s dress shopping trip, but was branded a “liar” by Vicky Gunvalson.

However, Heather shed some of her own thoughts on the situation, and said that Malibu Country wasn’t even scheduled to film on that day.

Gretchen showed the voice mail from her agent to prove her case, before Malibu Country star Sara Rue backed her up.

She revealed that her character was based mainly on Gretchen. Fans can watch Heather’s acting stint on Malibu Country here.

Heather has a history of serving us with good petty drama like bow-gate, Malibu country, chair-gate etc. it’s her specialty. And I just KNOW Shannon is giving us 10/10 theatrics, with Noella being a lose cannon. And gina maybe fully thriving this year… I can’t see it flopping pic.twitter.com/kC6pgULzC9 — Justin (@JustinPolls7) September 25, 2021

Heather Dubrow’s RHOC era

Heather’s RHOC stint ran from 2012 to 2016, but she couldn’t stay away for long. She is re-joining this year’s cast, alongside newbie Noella Bergener.

When she first joined, the star claimed she felt the cast member’s fashion senses got better, and that the show was “blue collar” before she joined.

As reported by E!, she quit the reality TV series five years ago because of the “changing culture” which she claimed she wasn’t comfortable with.

She told E! why she is returning:

They called me in December and I laughed like, ‘Stop!’ And then we started talking about it and we had a family meeting about it. It just seemed like the universe was telling me it’s time.

Heather also said she wanted to ensure the show “was moving in a direction that she could thrive in” which would be beneficial for her family.

The wait is over – Heather Dubrow is finally back on the #RHOC tonight! Don’t call it a comeback, call it a take over 🍊 pic.twitter.com/uI9KAUT3gs — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 1, 2021

