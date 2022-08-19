











Southern Charm is back in 2022 for its eighth season and many familiar faces have returned to the show including Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. There are some cast members who Bravo viewers waved goodbye to in past seasons such as Cameran Eubanks and many are wondering if Cameran from Southern Charm is still married.

Many will remember Cameran for being an OG cast member on the show alongside Whitney Sudler-Smith and Shep Rose but fewer may be up-to-date with what she’s up to nowadays. She was so close with some of her co-stars that they even tried her breast milk when she was pregnant – it’s safe to say Cameran was a fan favourite when she was on the show.

Who is Cameran Eubanks?

Cameran Eubanks is 38 years old. She celebrates her birthday on November 21st, making her a Scorpio on the zodiac.

She joined the cast of Southern Charm when the show first launched on Bravo in 2014. Cameran was a cast member from season 1 until season 6.

Speaking to US Weekly in 2021, Cameran said that she “didn’t have any regrets” about appearing on the show but was happy for the chapter to be closed when she left.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated her net worth at $1.5M in 2022.

Is Cameran from Southern Charm still married?

Yes! On April 12th, 2014, Cameran tied the knot with Dr Jason Wimberley.

The two wed in a ceremony on a plantation in South Carolina.

Cameran and her husband, Dr Jason, are still married in 2022. On their seventh wedding anniversary in 2021, Cameran took to Instagram to share a snap from their big day and wrote in the caption: “…Happy anniversary to my husband who doesn’t do social media. I thank my lucky stars that I found such a solid, kind and wise soul to do my life with…”.

How old is Cameran’s baby now?

While she was on Southern Charm, Cameran was pregnant and gave birth to her first child, Palmer Corrine Wimberly.

Palmer was born in 2017 and speaking of the first time her baby smiled at her, Cameran said that she cried.

Cameran’s daughter turns five years old in November 2022 and often features on her IG page.

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2022, Cameran said that her daughter is a “total tomboy” and that she’s not planning on having more children.

