Bravo viewers are eager to find out if Daisy Kelliher is leaving Below Deck in 2023. Parsifal III’s Chief Stew can be seen struggling under the pressure of her yachting job during season 4.

Daisy returned to Below Deck for season 4 after first appearing on the Bravo show during season 2 in 2021. She works under Glenn Shephard, who has been captain of Parsifal III for the past 13 years.

The yacht and its crew face some problems during the show which cause all kinds of stress. Besides the workings of the boat, relationship drama also unsettles the yachties who appear to be flirting their way through the season.

Is Daisy leaving Below Deck?

No, Daisy has confirmed that she’s not planning on leaving Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

As reported by Metro, the Below Deck star is set on continuing her yachting career despite having some difficulties during season 4.

She said: “This is not the first time I’ve cried at work, I’ve cried at work many a time, it’s just the first time I’ve cried during Below Deck. It’s my job and I’ve been doing this for 10 years, I don’t walk away because I have one little breakdown. I would have walked away a long time ago if that was the case.”

Daisy added that she is “quite an emotional person” but often hides her feelings while at work.

Below Deck star cracks under pressure

Judging by the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 trailer, Captain Glenn, Daisy and the rest of the crew are under a lot of stress during their time aboard Parsifal III.

Captain Glenn can be seen telling charter guests he doesn’t think they will make it off the dock, and one guest is heard saying she’s had the “worst trip of her life.”

Daisy says during the show that she may need to work on her stress levels.

She also is seen crying during the trailer and says: “Everything’s my fault. The guests are unhappy it’s my fault. I can’t win, I’m constantly losing.”

Daisy ‘hopes’ to return for another season

Although Chief Stew Daisy had some tough times during her first charter of season 4, she’s undeterred from hopping back on board more yachts in the future.

Many of Daisy’s family members also followed the same career path, with her grandfather an Olympic sailor for Ireland.

Speaking to E! News, Daisy explained that she had a “different season,” adding that it was “hard” for her as she “takes her job seriously.”

The Below Deck star added that she was “feeling pressure never felt before,” during season 4 “which was difficult.”

When asked if she wants to return for another Below Deck run, Daisy said: “If the time is right and if Bravo wants me back…then yeah, why not?”

She also took to Instagram on May 16 to thank her many fans who have sent support after seeing scenes of her crying on the Bravo show.

Daisy wrote: “…This isn’t the first time I’ve felt the pressure at work and it won’t be the last…”

