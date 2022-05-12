











The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 14 premiered in early May and Jeannie Mai Jenkins has addressed whether she’ll ever make an appearance, or better yet, become a full-fledged Housewife.

Season 14 of RHOA dropped on 1 May and they’ve already dived into the drama. We’ve seen Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman tackle their marital issues after the actress found suspicious messages from Ralph’s assistant on his phone.

The latest instalment also welcomes newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic gold medallist in track and field.

Over the last few months, there were rumours that OG Housewife Kandi Burruss would be exiting the show and replaced with Jeannie Mai Jenkins; the former denied her departure in March.

We already know that Jeannie won’t be on our screens this season, but what about the future?

Jeannie Mai Jenkins denies RHOA career

Hate to break it to you, but the new mother-of-one has no plans to juggle parenting with reality TV anytime soon. “I haven’t talked to one person, my people haven’t talked to one person from Bravo, so that was a complete rumour that got made up,” the How Do I Look? host explained.

On a recent episode of The Real, Jeannie’s daytime talk show, she put the record straight on the RHOA rumours.

Talking to co-host Loni Love and guest Kenya Moore, the 43-year-old called being a Housewife “a full-time job”, which RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais, apparently told her to.

“That is crazy,” she called the speculations.

“I was literally just over here having a baby and I’m hearing these rumours, I was like, ‘Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that’s a full-time job.'” Jeannie announced the birth of her daughter, Monaco Mai-Jenkins, in January 2022.

Kenya, however, thinks she’d be a good addition. “Girl, you would make an excellent Housewife. You could come on as my friend,” she added.

“The door is closed. It’s sealed. There wasn’t a door to begin with. It was a wall. There is no door. No, and I say that, just because it’s a lot of work.”

Jeezy is Jeannie’s second husband

The San Jose native was previously married to TV host Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2017 and never had any children. In 2019, she labelled the divorce “draining” and that she was too young when she wedded Harteis.

“I was really young. I made choices where my instincts told me, ‘I don’t know about this,’ but I didn’t listen. He was a great guy and we tried our best, but we just weren’t compatible by the end.”

In November 2018, she started dating rapper Jeezy and got engaged in March 2020. They were married a year later and are now happy parents to Monaco.

