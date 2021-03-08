Is Kandi Burruss pregnant? RHOA fans speculate after Season 13 trailer!











Kandi Burruss is on Real Housewives Of Atlanta fan’s minds, as the Season 13 trailer shows her sporting a bump.

It looks like the Bravo series is set to reveal some new changes and announcements, including what looks like a special new time in Kandi’s life.

She is amongst a group of successful ladies living it up in Atlanta, who allow cameras to follow the goings-on of their reality for the TV show.

So, is Kandi Burruss actually pregnant? Or is the clip giving fans the wrong impression? Let’s find out the truth behind the season 13 trailer…

Screenshot: Kandi Burress, Still to Come on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Bravo YouTube

Why do fans think Kandi might be pregnant?

Kandi is seen with a baby bump in the Season 13 trailer, which led to viewers in shock that she could be pregnant.

Speaking to camera, she says:

I didn’t think that I would ever see this body be pregnant again.

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

The RHOA star, who already has three children, is then seen walking along the street with a purple dress on, covering what looks like a bump.

RHOA: Meet Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman

RHOA fans react to Season 13 trailer

As soon as the Season 13 Still To Come trailer aired, viewers were hugely shocked after finding out Kandi could be pregnant.

The potential news was welcomed, with several fans thinking she has another baby on the way, to add to her current family.

However, it clearly wasn’t completely believable, as a few viewers thought that the baby bump could be fake…

Wait Kandi pregnant? Lol Chile I know that’s right #RHOA — Stony🤨 (@MelaninMonroe_B) March 2, 2021

so the footage of kandi walking pregnant has got to be fake. it has to be a costume… right?! #RHOA — ᪥medusa᪥ (@rnedussa) March 1, 2021

RHOD: Who is Tiffany Moon’s husband? Star’s love life explored!

Is Kandi Burruss pregnant?

No, Kandi is not pregnant

The baby bump seen in the Season 13 trailer is actually a costume.

It was worn as part of Kandi’s acting role, which comes as part of a project that she was working on last year, when RHOA was filmed.

Although it looks realistic, the baby bump being modelled by Kandi was joked about by her husband Todd, leading more fans to believe the news.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK