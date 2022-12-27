Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain has a lot to celebrate this holiday season as she recently announced her pregnancy, but is she married in 2022?

On December 13, Kate took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her baby bump. “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she wrote in the caption. She donned a navy blue and white sundress as she showed off her tummy with a mirror selfie.

Since then, fans have been curious to know more about Kate’s love life and whether she has a husband.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Is Kate Chastain from Below Deck married in 2022?

No, Kate isn’t married. She made her relationship status clear just two months ago, in October 2022, at Bravocon.

“I’m single too, you guys,” the former Below Deck chief stew revealed. Her Instagram also seems to confirm her single status. She’s mostly just posted pictures of herself having the time of her life and some with her friends.

At the time of writing, Kate has not revealed who the baby’s father is.

On Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live aftershow, she revealed to the Bravo boss and fans that she’s planning on raising her kid alone. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” the 39-year-old celeb revealed.

While Kate is single at the moment, she does have a dating history that many Below Deck fans are well-versed with.

A look at Kate Chastain’s dating history

Kate was a fan favorite on Bravo’s Below Deck. She debuted in season 2 back in 2014 and remained a major cast member until her departure in 2020’s season 7.

The (now) 39-year-old famously dated chef Ben Robinson in the early seasons of the show. However, in season four, Kate revealed that she had started dating a woman.

She got together with Ro Hernandez, a former professional soccer player from Madrid, Spain. In a now-deleted tweet from 2016, Kate posted a picture of herself kissing Ro and wrote in the caption: “I’m not gay…..but my girlfriend might be.”

The relationship did not last very long and the Bravolebrity revealed in season 6 that she had started seeing someone else outside of the public eye. However, while filming the season, the Chief Stew realized she didn’t want to be in that relationship anymore.

In Below Deck season 7, she also got cozy with a Swedish sailor named Morton.

Kate graces the red carpet with her growing baby bump

Kate will now be appearing on the new reality series The Traitors. The show will be hosted by Alan Cumming and will feature celebrities and civilians going against each other with a cash prize of up to $250,000 up for grabs.

Kate is one of the celebrities appearing on the show and she recently attended a red carpet event alongside the cast.

She was dressed in a bronze-colored attire that highlighted her baby bump as she posed with her cast mates.

