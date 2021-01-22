Is Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm pregnant? Bravo reunion episode gives a hint!











The season finale of Southern Charm ended on a huge cliffhanger as Kathryn Dennis took a pregnancy test – but is she pregnant?

Thursday’s finale (January 21st) of the Bravo series saw Kathryn Dennis taking a pregnancy test which left many fans puzzled if she is expecting another child.

The final scenes of the episode showed Kathryn waiting for the test result but these wasn’t revealed to viewers at home.

But is the Southern Charm star pregnant? Let’s have a look at what the upcoming reunion episode hints about that.

Is Kathryn Dennis pregnant?

Based on the reunion teaser clips, it doesn’t seem that Kathryn is pregnant right now.

A lot of fans are convinced that the Bravo star is not expecting a baby at the moment and they have evidence to prove that. Many believe it’s only a storyline for the show as previous finales have ended on a similar cliffhanger with Kathryn wondering if she is pregnant.

Plus, Kathryn’s most recent Instagram pictures (as of yesterday, January 21st) do not indicate that she is expecting a baby.

But if fans want to be 100% sure about Kathryn’s potential pregnancy, they will need to watch the reunion episode on January 28th when the test result should be revealed.

Kathryn is currently in a relationship with Chleb Ravenell. The couple officially announced their romance back in October with a loved-up snap on Instagram.

Fans react on social media

Many fans have reacted to Kathryn’s ‘pregnancy speculations’ with some saying that this was a “new forced storyline”.

One person reacted: “I have a feeling she’s not. It’s probably a new forced storyline. I’m sure you could check her Insta to see if she looks like she’s got a bun in the oven.”

I have a feeling she's not. It's probably a new forced storyline. I'm sure you could check her Insta to see if she looks like she's got a bun in the oven. — Jamie Steinberg (@NotYerAvgChick) January 22, 2021

Another one said: “I mean, we saw skinny Katherine on the reunion so the pregnancy “teaser” fell a little flat.”

I mean, we saw skinny Katherine on the reunion so the pregnancy “teaser” fell a little flat… #wwhl #SouthernCharm @Andy pic.twitter.com/J9xB7wizuO — Tracey Lammert (@TheFitRealtor) January 22, 2021

Someone else reacted: “This show is funny, Kathryn Dennis is not pregnant. Anything for ratings right.”

Kathryn Dennis: Children

Kathryn and her former partner, Thomas Ravenel, have two children together.

They were in a long custodial battle, as previously reported by People, but eventually decided to share joint custody of their 6-year-old daughter Kensie and 4-year-old son Saint.

