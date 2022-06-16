RHOBH fans want to know if Kathy Hilton is still on the Bravo show













The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills has some of the richest Housewives of all the franchises in its cast. When it comes to lavish living, designer brands, custom-made jewellery and eye-watering net worths, the RHOBH ladies show the rest how it’s done.

The RHOBH ladies may be some of the wealthiest going, but Kathy Hilston is the wealthiest of the wealthy in her circle of Housewives. She joined the show after her sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards, and, judging by Twitter, fans absolutely adore Kathy. So, is Kathy Hilton still on real housewives? Let’s find out more…

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

When did Kathy join the show?

Although she had appeared as a guest on RHOBH before, featuring on the show in season 1, seasons 3, 4 and 5, and again in seasons 9 and 10, Kathy became an official ‘friend’ of the cast in 2021.

Kathy joined the show for season 11 and judging by fans’ tweets, she’s gained many fans since becoming more of a permanent fixture on RHOBH.

Her sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards, were original cast members on the Bravo show. Kyle is still a cast member while Kim left the show in season 5 as an official cast member.

Kathy Hilton eats off a TV tray. I love this woman ❤️❤️ #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Kzs9ToD2mF — C. Murray (@RazzleDzzzlll) August 26, 2021

Is Kathy Hilton still on Real Housewives?

Yes, Kathy Hilton is still a ‘friend’ of the cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Despite not being in the first few episodes of the show, she is still set to appear on RHOBH season 12.

Fans can expect a talk between sisters Kathy and Kyle during season 12 which is mediated by Lisa Rinna.

Lisa could be seen during the season 12 trailer saying: “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours… I’m sorry Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.“

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Fans are missing Kathy and ask if Diana’s taken her place

Since RHOBH season 12 has started, Kathy Hilton’s absence hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Many have taken to Twitter to ask if she’s been replaced by Diana Jenkins and others have simply said that they “want Kathy back“.

One person even tagged Andy Cohen in a tweet asking where Kathy is following episode 6: “Where is Kathy Hilton this season??? Andy, we have been looking forward to having Kathy on!“.

Others have also said that they’d love to see Kathy and former housewife, Kim, on-screen together. One person tweeted: “I love Kathy’s quirkiness — I need to see Kathy joined by Kim. How fun would that be?“.

I would really love to see Kathy, Kim, and Kyle to film a scene together. #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/uoHmyz9rPQ — The Third King (@thirdking0208) October 21, 2021

