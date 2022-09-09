









Southern Charm fans are asking if Leva Bonaparte is still married in 2022 as she appears on season 8 of the show. Leva joined Southern Charm when the show first began in 2014 as a ‘guest’ member of the cast. In 2020, she joined as a full-time cast member.

Leva appears to wear many hats as she’s not only a reality TV star but an entrepreneur, a mother and much more. So, let’s take a look at the Southern Charm star’s family, whether she’s still married and who Leva’s husband is.

Who is Leva?

Leva Bonaparte is a businesswoman and reality TV star who has lived in Charleston, South Carolina for around 20 years per TV Overmind.

Leva is of Persian heritage and TV Overmind writes that she was born in India, but her family moved around a lot when she was young: “She’s lived in Canada and Bolivia”.

She’s 43 years old and celebrates her birthday on May 3rd making her a Taurus.

Is Leva Bonaparte still married?

Yes! Leva is still married in 2022.

She and her husband, Lamar, tied the knot in 2013 and share a child together.

Leva and Lamar welcomed their first child, Lamar Jr, in 2018 and he’s now four years old.

Per Leva’s Bravo bio, she and her husband “are seriously considering whether or not to have a second child” during Southern Charm season 8.

Meet Leva’s husband

Leva met her husband, Lamar, on her 29th birthday. Speaking to Bravo in 2020, she said: “I felt like I met a wolf I could run with. We built things together, we were inspired together.”

Lamar and Leva are business partners as well as husband and wife.

Distractify writes that Lamar is a Charleston native and has been in the hospitality industry for over two decades. Lamar rarely features on Leva’s Instagram page and appears to prefer a life away from the spotlight.

The couple runs four restaurants on King Street in Charleston including Bourbon N’ Bubbles.

