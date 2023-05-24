RHONJ fans are asking if Melissa Gorga is leaving the show with her husband, Joe Gorga after Teresa Giudice ‘fired’ her co-star at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. Many are now hailing RHONJ the “Teresa show.”

The drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been ongoing for months, especially when the latter – who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe – didn’t attend her wedding to Louie Ruelas.

Rumors that either Teresa or Melissa will leave RHONJ have been circulating ever since they began to feud. So, is Melissa really leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Is Melissa Gorga leaving RHONJ?

No, Melissa has shut down rumors that she is leaving RHONJ. Teresa told her co-star that she “can’t wait to never have to look at her face again after today” before adding: “You’re leaving.”

Despite Teresa’s claims, Melissa has zero intentions of making her show exit. During a new episode of Gorga’s podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga from PodcastOne, she revealed:

I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality. Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.

Teresa also has plans to stay on the show. She insists she’s not exiting the Bravo show amid her ongoing feud with Joe and Melissa, who are also adamant they won’t be making a departure.

“I would never step away. I started the show,” Teresa, 50, told People. “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion

The RHONJ reunion was wild, with the main storyline being Teresa and Melissa’s feud. Teresa accused her co-star and brother, Joe, of putting her in jail, while Louie Ruelas alleges death threats regarding an investigator, Bo Dietl.

“I don’t give two s—s about that, I care about private investigators,” Margaret Josephs says as Melissa Gorga retorts in the clash, “He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us.”

Show newbie Rachel Fuda, 32, claims that her stepson Jaden’s birth mother spoke to gossip blogs after being contacted by Louie and his private investigator — to the surprise of Teresa.

Bo Dietl confirmed Luis Ruelas did not hire him to look into Teresa’s co-stars, as per Page Six. It comes after Luis recently revealed that “Bo Dietl knows s**t about everybody in this room” in an episode.

RHONJ: ‘The Teresa Show’

When Teresa ‘fired’ Melissa at the reunion, fans began to call the moment “iconic” and even went as far as to call RHONJ “The Teresa Show.” Many took to Twitter to react to the unforgettable reunion scene.

One fan wrote: “Teresa firing Melissa from her show is ICONIC #RHONJ.”

Another penned: “Damn, it really is the Teresa show!!! #RHONJreunion #RHONJ.”

“I love how you guys think Teresa’s the boss at Bravo, Andy has said none of the housewives have control over who stays or goes. Didn’t Vicki say the same thing to Shannon and then Vicki was the one fired? Oop! #RHONJ,” said a fan.

