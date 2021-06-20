Is Mike from Shahs of Sunset married? Meet his partner!











Mike Shouhed is best known for starring on Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, where cameras follow his everyday reality – including his love life.

Six Persian-American friends living in Los Angeles make up the cast for this reality TV series, including Mike, who fans have several questions for.

Many viewers are wondering whether the Bravo star is married, and if so, they are eager to find out all about the special woman in his life.

Most of the cast facing pressure from their families to settle down and get married, and all eyes are on Mike as the ninth season gets underway.

Is Mike Shouhed married?

No, Mike is not married

Many Shahs of Sunset viewers have been questioning if Mike is married, but he is currently just in a relationship.

During Season 5, we saw Mike get married to co-star Jessica Parido. However, they split up after eight months of marriage.

Looking at his Instagram, Mike does not wear an engagement or wedding ring, and neither does his current partner.

I truly don’t think Mike wants to be married. I think he wants to be a bachelor but feels pressure form his parents. My mans needs to live his truth! #ShahsofSunset pic.twitter.com/bFmlsIw8nW — Courtney Anastasia (@courtney_a) June 7, 2021

Who is Mike in a relationship with?

Paulina Ben-Cohen

He claimed he met the love of his life in Paulina during season eight.

They recently moved in together, despite rumors circulating during the current season that he was unfaithful to her.

Mike initially denied the claims, but later admitted an affair happened during the Covid-19 pandemic. He told E! News: “Just being bored allow me to do things he shouldn’t have done.”

Several fans have shared their opinions on Mike’s relationships, with some thinking that he does not want to be married.

However, Paulina and Mike seem as loved up as ever!

Mike just needs to admit that he doesn't want to be married and there is nothing wrong. #ShahsofSunset — sniktaw enirehtac (@seecatdance) May 18, 2021

Who is Paulina Ben-Cohen?

Mike met Paulina, who is of Persian origin, during season eight, when they bonded over their unsuccessful marriages.

Paulina was previously married to Iranian businessman Tal Bahari, who she has two children with. They got divorced in 2018.

She resides in Los Angeles, where she plans to raise her children.

Paulina is a blogger, according to her Instagram bio.

