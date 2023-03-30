Is Raquel Leviss rich? Vanderpump Rules fans are asking questions about her wealth in 2023.

The Bravo star rose to fame on Vanderpump Rules when she first appeared as a guest in 2016.

Raquel is currently in the midst of a whole load of drama as Pump Rules season 10 airs. After Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced their split, it came to light that he and Raquel had an affair.

‘Scandoval’ is set to play out during season 10. But there are some more enjoyable scenes to see on the show including Scheana Shay’s stunning wedding.

Brock and Scheana married in Mexico in August 2022 and enjoyed a ceremony with an ocean view.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Is Raquel Leviss rich?

The Vanderpump Rules cast is filled with millionaires. So, it’s no wonder that some viewers want to know more about whether Raquel is rich or not.

Raquel has a past filled with pageants and it’s likely that she made some of her fortune from competitions. She won Miss Sonoma County and later competed in Miss California and Miss Malibu USA.

The beauty queen joined the Pump Rules cast in 2016 as a guest. She went on to be a recurring cast member and was later made a full-time cast member in season 9.

Raquel first appeared on the show as James Kennedy‘s girlfriend.

Given that she and James spent years living in LA, fans can assume that she is “rich.”

She also has an Instagram following of 544k and can be seen on her page posing in luxury cars.

Where did Raquel Leviss go to college?

Raquel attended Sonoma State University.

She graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a focus on pre-occupational therapy.

In 2020, despite working at SUR, Bravo reported that Raquel had plans to complete a Master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Raquel has an impressive net worth

Given her background in pageantry, her fame as a reality TV star, and her job at SUR, Raquel has accumulated an impressive net worth.

At 28 years old, Raquel reportedly has a net worth in the millions. Distractify writes that her estimated net worth is $30 million in 2023.

This would be quite steep compared to her co-stars’ net worths with Lala Kent‘s estimated at $2 million and James Kennedy’s set at $4 million.

Lisa Vanderpump is worth an eye-watering $90 million. Lisa’s home, Villa Rosa, was featured on Pump Rules in 2023 as the location for Scheana and Brock’s pre-wedding party.

