Scheana Shay was handed court papers in the Vanderpump reunion trailer, leaving fans curious about whether she’s getting a divorce from Brock Davies, who she recently married. Is she getting divorced already?

The Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer is absolutely wild, focusing on the big one – Scandoval – as well as a feud between Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss, along with James Kennedy calling Sandoval a “worm with a mustache.”

One clip from the Vanderpump reunion trailer saw Scheana Shay get given court papers that were filed on the same day of filming. So, is Scheana getting a divorce and are she and Brock still married?

Credit: Vanderpump Rules/Bravo

Is Scheana getting a divorce?

No, Scheana is not getting a divorce. Vanderpump Rules fans feared the court papers handed to her in the reunion trailer were Brock filing for their marriage to be terminated, but this was not the case.

The court documents stated Raquel and Scheana’s names and referred to a restraining order that was filed against Shay on the same day the reunion was filmed. The order alleged Shay punched her during an argument on March 2.

Scheana consistently denied the accusations, and Raquel filed to drop the protective order. A judge dismissed the temporary restraining order. When seeing the court papers, Scheana, who was close to Raquel, began to cry.

When asked by Andy Cohen on WWHL what happened between them at the alleged altercation, Scheana said she didn’t “punch” Raquel, but there was a “shove”, as well as admitting to throwing her phone across the room.

Are Scheana and Brock married?

Yes, Scheana and Brock got married on August 23, 2022. They tied the knot at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún and were accompanied by their Bravo co-stars, including Raquel.

The two first got together in 2019 after meeting at a music festival. They welcomed their daughter Summer in April 2021. Brock and Scheana walked down the aisle in stunning head-to-toe white outfits, and Summer wore a white frock.

It is Scheana’s second marriage after her ex-partner Shay in 2014. The couple was introduced to us on the first season of Vanderpump Rules. However, they announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017.

Inside the wild Vanderpump reunion trailer

Scheana was among the drama with Raquel, but there was a lot of other juicy gossip going on. Andy Cohen quizzed Tom Sandoval – who had a break from filming to say he doesn’t want cameras in his face – over whether he is in love.

Katie Maloney, who divorced Tom Schwartz in 2022, revealed he’s a “serial killer’s wet dream” because he’s “friends with everyone.” It came after he claimed Katie diminishes his friendships with people.

Raquel also calls out Lala Kent for sleeping with James Kennedy, and Ariana claims Tom “doesn’t deserve to look” at her. When Raquel admits she’s been “selfish,” Ariana goes on to say she’s been “subhuman.“

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION ON BRAVO ON MAY 24 AT 9/8C