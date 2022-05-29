











The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 finally premiered on May 1st 2022, after fans had been eagerly anticipating a new season. Season 13 wrapped on May 9th, 2021, so viewers had been waiting around a year for the new season to come along.

The Bravo show kicked off in 2022 with some major changes to its cast including the replacement of Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams with returning housewife Shereé Whitfield and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross. Things were just getting started on season 14, but now, fans are asking whether The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on tonight.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RHOA season 14 explored

After launching on May 1st 2022, RHOA usually airs at 8/7C on Bravo each Sunday.

As of May 22nd, RHOA is only four episodes into season 14 but, right from the word ‘go’, the ladies have been butting heads. Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield clashed over rumours spread by an assistant, Todd and Kandi can’t agree on his condo, Ralph and Drew had a romantic dinner end in disaster and there’s tension at the table at Brooklyn’s third birthday party.

On a lighter note, Shereé appears to be making a go of her romance with Tyrone now that he’s on house arrest, Marlo is building a new house and Kandi and Todd are busier than ever business-wise.

Is The Real Housewives of Atlanta on tonight?

No, RHOA isn’t airing on Sunday, May 29th. Despite usually airing each Sunday, viewers may be shocked to see that the show isn’t on this week.

As per the Bravo TV schedule, a brand new series called Love Match Atlanta is airing its fourth episode at 9 pm on Sunday.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs in RHOA’s slot at 8 pm ET.

When does The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode 5 air?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode 4 aired on May 22nd and after a week-long break, the Bravo show will resume on June 5th.

There is no RHOA episode on May 29th, so episode 5 will air on Sunday, June 5th.

The last time the ladies were on-screen during episode 4, they visited New York and Kandi and Todd were looking at his New Jersey Condo. Episode 5 sees the cast members sample some of Kandi’s Bedroom Kandi products and Kenya gets emotional at dinner because of her ex, Marc.

WATCH RHOA ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

