Tom Sandoval fuels fears he may not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 11 after he was spotted in New Zealand filming a new show, Special Forces. So, is Tom returning for Vanderpump Rules? His last season on the Bravo show saw his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s discover his seven-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 was the wildest one yet, with the reunion topping the show with a series of storylines. This included Raquel’s restraining order on Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz being grilled over how long he knew about his best mate’s affair, as well as some serious drama over Scandoval. We can reveal whether Tom will make a return…

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

Is Tom returning to Vanderpump Rules?

Yes, Tom Sandoval will be on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. However, he has had to put filming on pause for the show while he films for a new show in New Zealand, which fueled fears he isn’t returning.

His best friend and sidekick, Tom Schwartz, has also been confirmed to return. Season 11 has begun filming as of June 28 but not with Tom, as the entire main cast is likely set to return at a later cast date, including him and Raquel.

Just days ago, his ex of ten years – who he split from after she found out about his affair with Raquel – Ariana Madix, filmed with the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast at TomTom, the bar co-owned by him.

Tom films Special Forces in New Zealand

Tom Sandoval is filming for a new show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, in New Zealand. That’s why he had to delay filming for VPR while he takes part in season 2 of the Fox series, which fans think will help him grow as a person.

Season 1 of the military training series premiered in Spring 2023, featuring stars like Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Jamie Lynn Spears, Anthony Scaramucci and Dwight Howard in the cast.

Tom is being put through grueling competitions to test their strength — both physical and mental — and pushed to the brink of exhaustion, but the aim is to help the celebrities overcome trauma and become their strongest selves.

Fans fear he won’t return for season 11

Although it has been confirmed that Sandoval is returning to Vanderpump Rules season 11, some fans still feel fearful that he will stay away and decide not to join the Bravo cast, following the wrath of season 10.

When a Reddit thread asked if viewers want Sandoval to return, one fan wrote: “Yes cause I need to see the fallout! That’s what this show is. imagine if Kristen or Jax didn’t come back after season 2!!”

Another penned a slightly different idea and said: “I think it would be hysterical if Tom came back as a friend! Imagine how he would react to not being a “main character “ 😂.”

“Of course, he should come back. Love him or hate him, he is a central cast member,” reacted a viewer. Don’t worry though, Sandoval is well and truly coming back to the dramatic show!