Bravo has confirmed the return of RHOC for season 17, but is OG Housewive Vicki Gunvalson returning to the show?

RHOC began on Bravo in 2006, in Orange County, California, and is where the iconic Housewives series originally started. Since then, we’ve been entertained by countless numbers of Housewives from New York, Miami, and Potomac, to name a few.

We look at what OG Housewive Vicki Gunvalson has said about returning to RHOC for season 17.

is Vicki Gunvalson returning to RHOC?

Yes, Vicki Gunvalson is returning to RHOC, however, she is not returning as an official cast member. She confirmed the exciting news to E! News in October 2022. She’s also recently taken to her Instagram to confirm the news.

On an Instagram post, she wrote: “Feels Good To Be Back In This Chair #rhoc #season17 #tresamigas.”

Speculation began when photos of the star alongside Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador began circulating around social media.

Speaking about the pictures to E! Vicki said: “Just the Tres Amigas, we’re having lunch. We definitely filmed a little scene. I’m going to be doing a little cameo—one or two times—that’s it this season. It was good.”

Vicki left RHOC in 2020

Original RHOC cast member Vicki left the show in 2020, after 14 seasons.

In season 14, Vicki was cast in a ‘friend’ role instead of a Housewife role. Speaking to OK! Magazine at BravoCon 2019, Vicki said: “I felt very disrespected and I don’t deserve that.”

“I give Bravo my life, all of my life, and I don’t fake my reality. My reality is crazy. On other casts, women have created storylines. I don’t create that,” she continued.

Fans were sad to see the OG leave the show at the time, with one commenting on her exit post: “No RHOC without the OG.”

“The show will never be the same without you and Tamara,” commented another.

No release date has been set for season 17

Bravo has not yet confirmed a release date for RHOC season 17, and it seems like fans are getting impatient. Season 16 aired from December 2021 – April 2022, so it’s been almost a whole year since we had our RHOC fix.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer.