It’s not all Orange since Kelly Dodd’s exit as ‘new show’ gets green light











Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has recently teased fans with the possibility of her own brand new reality show after she was awkwardly fired from the Bravo franchise at the end of Season 15.

Kelly caused carnage among views after she was very outspoken about certain political opinions via social media. Though most comments were made via social media and not on air, Bravo felt firing her was the best thing to do.

However, as the saying goes, ‘every cloud has a silver lining’ as she is apparently now set to star in her own reality show. Keep reading for more details on drama.

RELATED: What happened to Kelly Dodd on RHOC and why did she leave?

Kelly teases fans with the possibility of her own show

Fans had clearly been sturring the reality star up on social media after she was fired from the show so Kelly decided to hit back at fans on Twitter with an exciting tweet about the future saying the firing was a ‘blessing’. Kelly tweeted,

For those of you who keep saying I got FIRED FROM #RHOC !! It was a blessing [smiling emoji with hearts]a production company reached out to do my own show !!! Wish me luck !!!” Kelly Dodd, Twitter

This had fans going wild with speculation and excitement. Though she was cancelled for her outlandish comments during the prior seasons, a lot of fans can’t help but love her and some even consider her as one of the best housewives on the show.

We will have to wait to find out if Kelly will in fact be the star of her own show asnothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Why Kelly Dodd was fired from RHOC

Things began to spiral for the reality star ahead of Season 15 when she began to become much more vocal about her political opinions via social media. Kelly posted a variety of offensive photos and tweets and one of the most noticeable was her “Drunk Wives Matter” post that was in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The tweets caused a massive uproar with fans and the star even received death threats for her ‘inconsiderable’ statements. Kelly revealed that not only was she fired from the franchise but she was also fined by them after making the comments.

Kelly wasn’t the only housewife that season to be fired as co-stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were also given the boot.

What has Kelly been up to since the firing?

Aside from potentially discussing plans for a new show with production companies, Kelly has also been busy recently with some other exciting projects.

Kelly and her husband Rick Levanthal have started up their own podcast channel where they discuss all things Housewives. The podcast has received rave reviews from fans and the pair make a hilarious duo.

Some fans believe the growth and success in their podcast may be linked to why they have been contacted by a production company for a new show.

