Jackie Goldschneider's net worth - RHONJ star's house and real estate business revealed!

The cast members of Real Housewives of New Jersey are well-known for their luxurious lifestyles and big houses. Apart from the drama, a lot of viewers tune in to watch the show for the glamourous lives these ladies have.

Many people are curious to find about Jackie Goldschneider’s career and what she does outside of the Bravo series.

So, what is Jackie’s net worth? Let’s find how she amassed her fortune.

Who is Jackie Goldschneider?

Jackie Goldschneider is a blogger, newspaper columnist, freelance writer and former lawyer.

The reality star wrote for publications such as Huffington Post, Good Housekeeping, and Bergen Record, among others.

She comes from a successful family who have been “smart” about money and finances. Jackie’s mother started a software consulting firm and her parents have invested in stocks and real estate.

“My parents were very smart about it,” Jackie told The Daily Dish. “My father also did very well for himself and everything that they made together, they started investing. They invested in stocks, they invested in real estate, and they really did amazingly well for themselves.”

Jackie Goldschneider: Net worth

$2 million.

The RHONJ star’s fortune is estimated to be in the millions. Jackie amassed her money from “family wealth”, as well as from her career as a lawyer and freelance writer.

She also runs a small real estate firm and owns properties in The Hamptons and Manhattan. Jackie revealed that her Hampton house is rented for a whopping $60,000 per month.

“My beach house is actually $60,000 a month, so let’s just get that right!” Jackie clarified to one person.

As for Jackie’s New Jersey home, the reality star often shares snaps from her house which features a piano room, a huge closet, a large living room and sparkling accents all over the house.

Jackie’s fortune must have gone up since joining the cast of RHONJ, though it’s unclear what her paycheck from the show is.

Jackie Goldschneider: Husband

Jackie is married to Evan Goldschneider and the couple are parents to two sets of twins – Jonas and Adin, and Hudson and Alexis.

Jackie and Evan met at a Manhattan dive bar in 2003, as reported by NorthJersey.com, and the two often gush about each other on social media.

Evan is a partner at an equity group in New York City called Hawthorne Lane Capital Group.

