Jackie Goldschneider opens up to Bravo viewers about her eating disorder











Jackie Goldschneider has opened up about her struggles and battles in the past with an eating disorder.

TW: This article discusses eating disorders, which could be triggering for some readers.

Jackie joined the Real Housewives of New Jersey crew back in 2018, and we have seen all the highs and lows of her life since. The Bravo star has opened up to fans about her battle with an eating disorder, as she is scared she will relapse.

Jackie Goldschneider’s journey

When Jackie joined the show, she was immediately straight up about her struggles. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said:

“I would do hardcore cardio no matter what, even if I was sick with the flu. I weighed every single thing that I would eat – down to a piece of gum – because I had to know I had the right amount of calories. I learned really creative ways to satisfy hunger without eating. I got very, very, thin and I became so scared of putting and weight back on. I got myself caught up in it all, in these habits that were incredibly unhealthy. And they stuck with me for the next 10 years”

She also encouraged her fans that you can come out the other side of an eating disorder, just like she has. Jackie told PEOPLE:

“I’m hoping that I can help people out there like me, who usually just suffer in silence. Because I wish I knew that one day, I’d get through it. That was always a fear of mine that I would never stop doing this.”

Jackie is worried about relapsing

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we saw Jackie break down in a conversation with her husband about her eating disorder.

This came when Evan told Jackie that their four children had picked up on her eating habits, and asked him ‘Why is Mom eating the same dinner every night?’, to which he told them to ‘just let her be’. Jackie told Evan that it is a problem if their children have noticed this, as “It’s one thing if I do it to myself, but it’s another thing if I make my kids think that it’s normal behavior” she explained.

Evan is pleased that Jackie is finally opening up to her about this, and she decided that she is ready to start seeing a therapist.

Jackie and Evan’s relationship explored

Evan has remained supportive of Jackie and her battles throughout their marriage. The loved-up pair met back in 2003 in Manhattan.

After dating for three years, they finally tied the knot in 2006, and have since had four children together. Jackie and Evan have two pairs of twins together, Jonas and Adin (13), and Alexis and Hudson (11).

They have had many ups and downs during their marriage, such as when rumors surrounding Evan’s affair emerged. However, they have proven their strong bond together and have let nothing come their way question their love for each other.

When Jackie opened up to Evan about her eating disorder, Evan told her “I’ll help you every step of the way. I’m your partner. If you hurt, I hurt.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help.

Beat – 0808 801 0677

Mind – 0300 123 3393

