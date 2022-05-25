RHONJ cast switches up as Jackie Goldschneider demoted and Traci Barber dropped













The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 wrapped up on May 17th and the 2022 season was full of drama. From rumours surrounding Luis Ruelas and Bill Aydin, and with Teresa and Joe having tension and Marge being called “white trash”, there’s never a dull moment when it comes to the Jersey housewives.

RHONJ is one of Bravo’s longest-running housewives shows and, over the years, the cast has seen many changes. Of the original housewives, only Teresa Giudice is still a current cast member and it looks as though there may be new housewives on the horizon for season 13. So, let’s find out more about whether Jackie Goldschneider was demoted.

RHONJ: Has Jackie Goldschneider been demoted?

Yes, Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted to a “friend of” the cast on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jackie joined the RHONJ cast in 2018 for season 9 along with Jennifer Aydin. Season 12 was her fourth and final season on the show as a main cast member.

Now she’s set to appear as a “friend of”, which many other RHONJ cast members have done before including Danielle Staub, Kathy Wakile and Jacqueline Laurita.

Frank Catania says he ‘loves’ Jackie

On May 23rd, 2022, Frank Catania was a guest on The Morning Toast. He said he “understands” Luis and Teresa’s wedding will feature on RHONJ’s next season.

Frank gave his take on all things RHONJ, also adding he didn’t think Dolores was invited to Teresa’s engagement party because Dina Cantin was attending.

When it comes to Jackie Goldschneider’s demotion, Frank said “he didn’t know for sure” but he went out for dinner with Jackie and Evan “the other night” and heard “yes, she is a friend of“. Frank also claimed he heard Traci was “gone” from the cast.

The Morning Toast hosts said they “didn’t agree” with Jackie’s demotion.

Frank added he thought Jackie had a great season and held her own: “Not only did she address her eating disorder but she also stood up to Dolores.”

RHONJ fans aren’t happy Jackie has been demoted

As news circulated that Jackie had been demoted to a “friend of”, RHONJ fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Some RHONJ viewers said they thought Dolores should have been demoted instead of Jackie, while others suggested Melissa was a more suitable cast member to have let go.

Other fans wrote on Twitter that they thought none of the cast members should’ve been demoted this year. Speaking of Jackie, one fan tweeted: “Her storyline this season was the most compelling.”

They really gonna demote Jackie when Melissa’s been right in front of them for 11+ years… #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/MRYMVdTCyh — The Real Gay Househusband (@TheRealGayHH) May 24, 2022

