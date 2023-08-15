Following the firings of two crew members on Below Deck Down Under season 2, there are some new employees for viewers to get to know on the Bravo show. Captain Jason Chambers returned to the show in 2023 along with Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott. So, let’s find out more about one of their new co-workers, Jaimee Neale.

Cruising around Australia on a superyacht sounds like a dream for most people. But, Below Deck Down Under season 2 sees the crew head for some rough waters. Captain Jason describes the season as “dramatic, and emotional.” With two employees kicked off the boat midway through season 2, it can only be smooth sailing from there, with the newbies’ arrival.

Jaimee Neale joins Below Deck

Below Deck Down Under welcomes new crew member Jaimee Neale in 2023.

The Bravo show’s second season waved goodbye to Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones in season 2 episode 7.

Taking over the second stewardess role, Jaimee appears alongside Margot Sisson and Aesha on the Northern Sun.

Who is Below Deck’s Jaimee?

Embarking on a charter season in Cairns, Australia, Below Deck’s Jaimee joins the Norther Sun crew as they set sail from what many know as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Jaimee hails from Australia and celebrates her birthday on March 25. She’s an Aries on the zodiac, a sign known for being “bold, energetic, full of vitality, charismatic, fun, lively, passionate,” writes Cosmopolitan.

She’s 27 years old and is a dog mama to her pup, Koda.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to comment their initial thoughts on Jamiee following her arrival on the show.

One wrote: “I think the guys are going to like Jaimee! She’s cute and seems sweet!”

Another tweeted: “Jaimee seems great for the boat, and trouble for the deckteam.”

Meet the new Below Deck star on Instagram

As fans get acquainted with Jaimee on Below Deck Down Under, viewers can also find out more about the Bravo star via her Instagram page.

With over 5.6k followers, Jaimee can be found on Instagram at @jaimeeneale.

Judging by the Below Deck star’s account, she’s caught the travel bug big time and enjoys jet-setting across the glove.

Jaimee poses in Bali, Australia, Hong Kong, and New Zealand on her page. Whether she’s diving with sharks, jumping on a snowboard, or admiring the scenery from a helicopter, the Bravo star appears to be super adventurous.