Jake Foulger’s reason for sailing away from the Below Deck reunion explored

The Below Deck reunions are full of drama, scandals, and chaos, so fans love to see their favorite people on the show present. Jake Foulger joined Bravo in season 9 and has been adored by fans ever since.

His absence from the reunion has been the talk across social media, and if you’re wondering where he was, we’ve got you covered. Reality Titbit has found out why Jake chose to miss the reunion, along with some viewers’ reactions to his non-appearance.

Why was Jake not on the Below Deck reunion?

It’s no surprise Jake is popular amongst fans, as due to his crazy antics on the show, this is expected. However, there is part of his life that he has kept hidden on Below Deck, which has taken many viewers by surprise.

Jake has been struggling with mental health issues recently and decided to miss the reunion due to this. He opened up about his struggles during a Q&A on his Instagram, where he wrote:

“My mental health has been really bad this year. Nothing to do with the show though. My own personal stuff. Production are doing everything they can to help me. I love them so much”

During this Q&A, Jake also revealed that he will not be returning for season 10 of Below Deck as he needs to work on himself before appearing on the show again.

Jake Foulger’s relationship status explored

Jake is known on Below Deck for his flirty antics with his fellow yachties aboard My Sienna.

When he first joined the show, he took an immediate liking to Rayna Lindsey, who also became smitten over the Bravo star. Jake was also involved in a drunken kiss with stew Fraser Olender.

After this chaos, he revealed during episode four that he was engaged, which shocked not only viewers of the show, but also everybody on the yacht. However, during a recent Q&A on his Instagram, he revealed that he is now single, suggesting that he is no longer engaged to Paris.

Viewers were upset that Jake was missing from the reunion

Since the beginning of his reality TV career, Jake quickly won the hearts of Bravo viewers all over the world.

His presence at the reunion was heavily missed, with fans taking to social media to discuss his absence.

One Twitter user wrote: “I just love Jake and Fraser so much!! They had the cutest friendship and bond. So sad Jake is not at the reunion!. Another fan said: “I feel like this Reunion should have been rescheduled to have Jake there”.

