James Kennedy had a family link to George Michael long before Vanderpump Rules











James Kennedy never needed Vanderpump Rules to make him famous, because his family has been linked to legendary George Michael.

The Bravo star knew the musician as “Uncle George” growing up, as he was best friends with his father Andros Georgiou while living in London.

James started out as a guest on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in season 2 before becoming a recurring member and later, a full-time cast member.

That goes all the way back to 2012, but he clearly didn’t say yes to the reality show producers for fame reasons, as he was surrounded by stars as a child.

Who is James Kennedy’s father?

Andros Georgiou is a musician who came from a small Cyrus village.

He grew up there alongside George Michael, until they both later emigrated to London where they started their new lives and families.

Andros married James’ mom Jacqueline in 1991 – who he has recently divorced from – and now shares three children with him.

The former couple spoke their vows and tied the knot in Las Vegas, when Jacqueline was 21 and pregnant with James.

His father is also British, who continues to live in the UK. However, James has since revealed he would never move back to there.

James’ family link to George Michael

James has a very famous late uncle, namely George Michael, who his father grew up alongside during his childhood.

Andros affectionately called George “Yog” when they were young boys.

They toured and performed music together, until falling out in 1998. Although he wasn’t his blood-related uncle, George was James’ godfather.

After establishing Hardback Records in 1986, Andros was the managing director of Aegean Records, a record label started by George in the mid ’90s.

Andros helped Aegean become the OG of digital music distribution – before iTunes or Spotify was even a thing!

Andros and George’s fall out

Andros and his son James are thought to have not spoke to George Michael for over 20 years, before he died in 2016.

This happened after George was arrested in 1998 for reportedly engaging in a lewd act in a public restroom in Will Rogers Park, Beverly Hills.

Andros then did an interview with HELLO! and provided a photo of George’s late mother to the British magazine, which he didn’t appreciate.

Their final argument – the last time they saw each other – was about Geri Halliwell, Ginger Spice from girl group Spice Girls and George’s friend.

During a lunch meet-up, Andros admitted that he called her “a stupid f***ing cow” to George and stormed out of the restaurant.

