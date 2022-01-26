James Kennedy’s rumored ‘new girl’ following Raquel Leviss split











When James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss parted ways, Vanderpump Rules fans were in shock. However, there are now rumors that the DJ has already moved on – are they true?

When the SUR cast attended part one of the Bravo show’s season reunion, as seen on January 25th, a lot of talk about James and Raquel’s called-off engagement came to light.

Despite being one of the biggest splits on the show, they had looked blissfully happy when the Season showed the former couple at the Sunstone Winery with their fellow cast members to celebrate.

However, it didn’t last long, as they called it quits just months after. So, who is James’ rumored ‘new girl’?

Who is James Kennedy’s ‘new girl’?

James was seen holding hands with a mystery woman in Las Vegas on Monday, just a day before the Vanderpump Rules Part 1 reunion came out. However, he has claimed he is currently “not dating”, as per US Weekly.

He was “surrounded by his good friends” on his birthday to get his mind off the recent split, which included going out with a six-person group of “both girls and guys”. So, it looks like the lady may just be a friend…

The brunette lady, who was wearing a dark, cropped jacket and white dress with heels, was seen in a mirrored selfie photo that James himself took of them together at AREA15, an immersive art and entertainment center.

As reported by Page Six, James celebrated his 30th birthday in Vegas, where the new girl was featured in several snaps. It comes less than two weeks after James revealed that he and Leviss remain friends and still frequently talk on WWHL.

Has Raquel Leviss moved on?

No, there are no signs of Raquel dating anyone new. Instead, her Instagram page is filled with fun outings with friends, such as visiting Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar with Jenny Ting Ting.

She has not publicised any photos with any potential new romances, but has spoken fondly of James. She recently wrote in a caption: “James was there to support me and help me through my speech [during their engagement party].

Raquel even made a jokey hashtag just a day after the Part 1 reunion, which read ‘#unengagementparty’. So mentally, it looks like she is in a good place, and has moved on from her previous relationship.

From hanging out with her dog to visiting the Bellagio for scenic views, she appears to be pretty happy.

Why James and Raquel’s wedding was cancelled

James and Raquel decided to call off the wedding because they “aren’t in love anymore”. Despite being together for five years, Raquel revealed to her Instagram followers that they have two different goals.

While she didn’t go on to detail what those goals were, there were several issues we saw play out on Vanderpump Rules. They broke off their engagement just six months after James popped the question.

With “nothing but love for each other” moving forward, their friend Ariana Madix shared her thoughts about James and Raquel’s break-up. She revealed on WWHL with Andy Cohen on December 7th:

I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me.

An insider told US Weekly that the former pair “don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship”. So it may have just meant that a major wedding on its way made them realise how they felt!

Reality Titbit has reached out to James Kennedy for a comment.

