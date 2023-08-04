Jarrett Thomas joins Southern Charm season 9 as a Charleston SC resident. Known as ‘JT’, he is a real estate agent with his own successful business. During the wild trailer, he calls out Shep Rose, urging him to be the “bigger man.”

Taylor Ann Green is at the center of a love triangle with her ex Shep Rose and Austen Kroll. Their Southern Charm drama, which involves accusing each other of cheating during their two-year relationship, saw newbie Jarrett Thomas have his say. So, who is Jarrett and what’s his real estate business? We’ve got all you need to know.

Jarrett Thomas on Southern Charm

Jarrett Thomas, known as JT, takes Taylor Ann Green on a date. He tells her, “I feel like our souls are connected, I’m blown away.” The real estate businessman and Taylor end up hugging and falling over!

He is looking for a Southern belle who can be his lifelong partner. The loud personality is a family man with several nieces and nephews and still features a few pictures of an ex-girlfriend on his Instagram.

Jarrett has become best friends with fellow newbie Rod Razavi, as well as Southern Hospitality couple Reagan Hack and Reece William. Madison LeCroy often comments on Jarrett’s photos, suggesting they formed a good friendship.

JT now lives in Charleston, South Carolina

Although Jarrett Thomas resides in Charleston, SC, he originally hails from another part of the USA. He is from Virginia but now has a whole lot of history with Charleston residents Shep Rose, Austin Kroll, and Craig Conover.

However, Taylor also reconnects with her ex, Shep, in another scene shown in the clip – which shows both of them accusing each other of cheating – and rumors circulate about a potential past hook-up with Austen as well.

When the cast of season 9 are all in a room together, JT on Southern Charm season 9 tells Shep to “be the bigger man” and says: “You’re the oldest guy in the room. Grow up.”

His successful real estate business

Jarrett is the founder of The Inns. The entrepreneur has in his bio, “Dream big, never quit,” and it’s clearly paid off! His life is spent partying on yachts with friends and mingling with reality TV stars.

The Inns offers luxury vacation rental homes in downtown Charleston. Jarrett started the business when he and his team saw a gap in the luxury vacation rental space, which started with only two locations in Charleston, SC.

Jarrett’s biz – which launched over seven years ago – is the number one Luxury Airbnb/VRBO in Charleston, accommodating up to 120 guests. The rentals are situated adjacent to Upper King Street, the heart of downtown.

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14