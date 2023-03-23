It seems like Vanderpump Rules alums have now weighed in on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss drama, and Jax Taylor has revealed that ‘he’s not surpised’ at what went down, and apparently, neither was Tom Schwartz as Taylor claims he knew.

Although Jax Taylor and his wife Britanny haven’t been on Vanderpump Rules for a few seasons, they still had some tea to spill regarding the whole ‘Scandoval’ drama when they appeared on the Watch What Happens Live sofa with Andy Cohen, and Taylor definitely did not hold back.

We take a look at precisely what Jax and Britanny had to say, about Tom Sandoval and why they weren’t so surprised after all.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

The ex-Pump Rules star said he ‘called it from day one’

Jax may have a job lined up as the new producer on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, as he claimed he called the ‘Scandoval’ drama from day one, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Jax has not been on the show for two seasons, but is still good friends with the cast, after being a part of the show for 13 years.

“I mean, I don’t wanna say I predicted it, but I predicted it. I mean, I’m just not surprised, I’m just not surprised, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Although Jax didn’t seem surprised, his partner Britanny Cartwright who also featured on the Bravo show said she was surprised it was the two of them. “I think it’s surprising that it was them two for sure. I just thought they were, like, good friends.”

“You know, he’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time,” Jax claimed. In season 3 of the hit Bravo show, Tom was accused of cheating on Ariana Madix with a girl who was only referred to as “Miami Girl.”

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! Jax claimed it happened the week they started dating, but no one wanted to believe him. He even claimed to be in the room next to him whilst the drama was all going down.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted a representative for Tom Sandoval and Bravo for comment

Jax Taylor claims Tom Schwartz knew about the affair

When asked by the host if he thought bestie Tom Schwartz knew about the affair, Taylor claimed he ‘100% did.’

Jax speaks to Tom Schwartz every day and claims he’s known about the affair between Raquel and Sandoval for a while. The ex-Pump Rules star even swore on his child that Schwartz knew. “I talk to Schwartz every day, so I know for a fact, 100 percent fact, on my child, he told me he knew.”

However, Britanny mentioned that he didn’t know how long he had known, as the affair was alleged to have been going on for months.

Tom Schwartz has previously told TMZ that viewers will see how it played out on the show.

Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

After weeks of speculation about whether Raquel would be attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion, she has recently confirmed in an interview with E! that she will be in attendance.

Speculation started after it was reported that Leviss had obtained a TRO after she alleged Scheana Shay punched her in the face, resulting in a ‘black eye.’ However, Shay has denied these accusations.

Since the story broke, neither she nor Tom has shared their story fully, so the reunion is likely to be the first time we as viewers hear what they have to say and their sides of the story.

The pair both issued statements on their Instagram, apologizing to Ariana when the news broke at the beginning of March.