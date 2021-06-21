Where is Jekyll Island on Married to Medicine? Explore Bravo filming location!











The Married to Medicine cast jetted off to a new filming location for the duration of two episodes. It’s all in the name of Jekyll Island.

The women cast, who are either doctors themselves or the wives of doctors, took a ladies’ trip to the island – and it doesn’t come without drama.

Shortly after landing at the filming location, the women were having a relaxing dinner, until Anila stirred the pot over a bad deal with Lisa Nicole.

During the two episodes, fans have been itching to know where Jekyll Island actually is, especially now that the MTM cast have made their mark.

Where is Jekyll Island?

Jekyll Island is at Glynn County, Georgia, USA

It is one of the Sea Islands and one of the Golden Isles of Georgia barrier islands, and is known for being an exclusive hunting club in the 1800s.

From Atlanta, it would have taken the cast members just under three hours to travel to the Island by plane. By car, the journey takes almost five hours.

During their stay, Heavenly and Toya hope to start afresh, while Contessa confides to Jackie and Quad about her suspicions of Scott.

The holiday isn’t completely relaxing, as it kicks off when Anila brings up a bad deal with Lisa Nicole, and the truth about Scott and Contessa comes out.

Then on the finale episode, their holiday involves the women do some sightseeing that “leads to some close encounters”, according to Bravo.

Anila also finds a creative way to get her money from Lisa, and later, the men join the ladies for the last night on the island.

When did MTM film on Jekyll Island?

Married to Medicine jetted to the Island in October 2020

A source on Twitter shared that the cast were filming at the sunny location back in October, eight months ahead of the episodes launching.

The return of the series with an eighth season was confirmed on January 27, 2021, and it’s not the first time an island was used for filming.

Several years ago, the Married to Medicine cast visited Tamarind Hills, which is located on the Antigua’s west coast.

Jekyll Island: Inside the MTM location

The 5,500-acre island has ten miles of shoreline for its visitors to enjoy.

It’s not surprising that the cast members didn’t get bored. Jekyll Island is known for its Driftwood Beach, historical homes, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, and other attractions.

During the late 1800s, Jekyll Island became an exclusive hunting club for family names, such as Rockefeller, Morgan, Vanderbilt, Pulitzer, and Baker.

The club resort, where the MTM cast stayed, start from around $246 per night. Activities such as several golf courses and nearby Jekyll Ocean Club.

