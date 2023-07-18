As The Real Housewives of New York season 14 brings a whole new cast to screens, there are many things to find out about the new ladies. Fans are curious to know more about Jenna Lyons’ height, her fashion career, and her age.

Jenna, 55, stars on RHONY alongside Sai De Silva, 42, Brynn Whitfield, 36, Jessel Taank, 43, Erin Lichy, 36, and Ubah Hassan, 39, in 2023. The Bravo star is all about being her authentic self. She made her interior design dreams come true with the renovation of her New York apartment following her success at J Crew. Now, she’s embarking on life as a Real Housewife.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons’ height

As Bravo fans get to know the all-new cast of RHONY in 2023, many are wondering what Jenna Lyons’ height is.

The fashion guru stands at 6 ft, writes Popular Net Worth, while her co-stars are all shorter than her.

Ubah Hassan, a runway model and businesswoman, is also appearing on RHONY for season 14 and she stands at 5 ft 11.

Celebs Week reports that Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield are 5 ft 7. Sai De Silva is also reportedly the same height.

Jessel Taank is 5 ft 6 writes Trendz Joint.

Jenna is a fashion icon

During The Real Housewives of New York City, Jenna explains that she bought her apartment eight years ago and spent two years renovating it.

The Bravo star had huge success as a creative director and president at J Crew. She was appointed executive creative director and president of the fashion brand in 2010.

Jenna first joined the brand when she was 21 and worked as an assistant designer. She left J Crew in 2017 and is now venturing into reality TV stardom.

Speaking on the show, she said that her New York apartment “isn’t normal,” and that she has “champagne taste and a toilet paper bank account.”

The Cinemaholic reports that Jenna had an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2020.

RHONY star was convinced to join show

Speaking on The Today Show, Andy Cohen explained that it took some convincing to get Jenna to join RHONY.

He described the show as a “new baby” as RHONY is back with a fresh cast in 2023.

Andy explained to Hoda Kotb that the two “had a few long conversations, come to Jesus conversations, and Jenna went in for the trust fall and I’m so glad she did because she is a brilliant Real Housewife.”