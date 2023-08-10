Jenna Lyons’ teeth are the talk of RHONY fans. The Bravo newbie’s teeth, outfits, eyelashes, hair piece, and B necklace have all caught the attention of viewers. She got new teeth in 2022…

When Jenna Lyons joined The Real Housewives of New York City, her “big” and “distracting” teeth caught viewers’ eyes. She has admitted she has fake hair, teeth, and eyelashes as a result of a genetic condition. We looked back at the life-changing moment when Jenna Lyons finally got the dream smile she’s always wanted.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Self-Portrait

Jenna Lyons’ teeth

Jenna got new teeth in August 2022. She went through 13 surgeries in six years to get false teeth that looked like the gnashers on actress Julianne Moore, as a result of a genetic condition called Incontinentia pigmented.

The condition affects the skin, teeth, and hair. She naturally has teeth shaped like cones, meaning she has chosen to get fake teeth, hair, and eyelashes, and paid “a lot of money” to get them done.

She wrote on Instagram: “Sinus lifts – bone grafts – infections- removal – anesthesia- pain pills – it’s been insane – but I made it – and not without the help of many incredible people in my life.”

Her hair piece and eyelashes

Jenna Lyons has artificial hair and eyeleashes. She said on The View: “All my teeth are fake. I paid a lot of money for them,” Lyons explained. “My hair is also fake. I can take it off. It’s like a hat. It’s not a wig.”

“My eyelashes are fake. I have no eyebrows, and I also have scars all over my skin,” Jenna added. Her hair loss inspired her to create her own line of false eyelashes, Love Seen. She previously opened up about her condition in 2012.

“When I was doing a lot of red carpets, I kept trying to find eyelashes that looked good and they were just huge on me. I couldn’t wear them,” she shared. Since appearing on RHONY, Jenna has been talking about her fake hair.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The RHONY star’s B necklace

Jenna Lyon’s B necklace stands for her son, Bennett. The chain is from Maria Beaulieu Jewellery, while the charm is from James Collarus Collection. The RHONY star revealed the details in July as she kept getting questions about it.

The B necklace is on a 20-inch chain which Jenna hooks off its center. Another necklace that fans keep asking Jenna about is the necklace she wore with suspenders in the premiere episode, which is from Chanel.

Viewers are going crazy for Jenna’s fashionista ways, with one writing: “I need every stitch of clothing you wear.” Another wrote: “Oh we’re gonna have questions all season! We’re gonna need a “shop Jenna” function on the remote!”

