











Jennifer Aydin is seriously going through it on RHONJ, which has mainly involved facing up to the idea that she hasn’t gotten over her husband Bill’s affair ten years ago. But her weight loss is distracting Bravo viewers.

From Margaret Josephs bringing up Bill’s infidelity, to Teresa Guidice getting involved, there has been a whole load of drama in New Jersey. As a result, Jennifer’s nose job has been forgotten, and her body is now a main focus.

The fact is, Jennifer has been on an ongoing weight loss journey for years, despite some viewers only just picking up on how much her appearance has changed. We’ve got all the deets, from the initial surgery to her healthy habits.

Jennifer before weight loss

Jennifer never held back from telling fans about her plans to lose weight. In fact, she shared a video in 2019 about to enter a gym to try and lose up to 15 pounds and become more toned.

She was at least 25 lbs heavier back then, when fans described her as “beautiful.” Despite positive opinions from viewers about her appearance, the RHONJ star was adamant that she wanted to change how she looks.

Jennifer revealed to Page Six that she decided to undergo a breast reduction first. She said:

I was really big on top, meaning my breasts were large, and I hated them. They were like these big melons. They were mushy from breastfeeding five kids and it started off with having the breast reduction. So that’s what I did first.

How did the RHONJ star lose weight?

Jennifer underwent a tummy tuck procedure in 2019, performed by her husband and plastic surgeon Bill Aydin. She then adopted a healthier lifestyle to maintain the weight loss, which had gone down to 25 lbs as a result.

She also got liposuction, and a breast reduction and lift, which led to the star dropping four dress sizes. Teresa Giudice inspired Jennifer to get committed to an exercise routine, so she started hitting the gym three times a week.

It wasn’t long before Jennifer went from a size 10 to a size six, when she teamed up with weight loss clinic Elite Health Center for a customized meal plan, the same place where Dolores Catania lost 25 pounds. She revealed:

I’ve decided to let you guys in on a personal decision that I’ve been contemplating with ever since I had my fifth child. A tummy tuck. It wasn’t an easy decision […] But for me, especially now, since I’ve lost so much weight, I have a lot of excess loose skin that can only be removed with surgery.

Her body transformation

In preparation for the tummy tuck, Jennifer lost 25 lbs. Since the procedure, she has kept off the pounds and is looking happier than ever, but still enjoys homemade cookies for a treat every so often!

Fans haven’t stopped commenting on her body transformation, with some claiming they thought she was beautiful before anyway. A viewer recently wrote: “Jennifer looks amazing in this confessional look #RHONJ.”

She opened up about the procedure to Page Six and said:

I had liposuction in my back. My husband contoured my back and gave me shape. I lost about three and a half pounds of fat from my back and it contoured me. Then I was like, ‘Wow! I’m looking smaller and smaller, I got the small boobs, I got this hourglass figure, now I wanna lose some weight.’

Jennifer added that liposuction isn’t a “weight loss solution” but said it can help with problem areas.

