Jennifer Fessler debuts a new look in 2023 after experiencing accidental weight loss.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joined the Bravo series as a ‘friend of’ the cast for season 13.

She stars alongside Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and co in another drama-filled season of the long-running Bravo show.

Jennifer appears on the show that saw Teresa Guidice rise to fame. Now Teresa is married to Louis Ruelas and the pair are said to have a “hot and steamy” love life.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jennifer Fessler debuts weight loss

In March 2023, Jennifer Fessler debuted her new look.

The RHONJ star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 21.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on her “spectacular” appearance via Twitter.

Speaking to Mail Online, Jennifer said that she didn’t actually mean to lose weight.

The 54-year-old said that she was put on menopause treatment by her doctor.

She didn’t realize that the treatment was a “form of weight loss drug Ozempic.”

RHONJ star had surgery

As well as experiencing weight loss in 2023, Real Housewives star Jennifer also had some surgeries.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star has been open about some of the procedures she’s opted for.

On February 14, Jennifer wrote on Instagram: “A special thank you to the amazing @drsamrizk for my new face.”

Bravo TV writes that she had a deep plane facelift, platysmaplasty, and rhinoplasty.

Fans love Jennifer’s new look

After Jennifer’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March, she had all kinds of compliments coming her way on social media.

One person tweeted they think that Jennifer “got the best postseason facelift in all of Bravo history.”

Another said that both Jennifer and her co-star Rachel Fuda looked “so good” and “gorgeous” on WWHL.

Others were complimentary of Jennifer as an addition to RHONJ with some saying they “love” her “charisma.”

Jennifer is a newcomer to the Bravo show in 2023 alongside Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. The ladies got acquainted at Danielle Cabral’s mozzarella party early on in season 13.

