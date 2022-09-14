Jennifer Lawrence jokingly shades RHONY's Bethenny Frankel as "not a chef"











Jennifer Lawrence has taken aim at RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel by claiming “she’s not a chef”. Don’t worry, she’s all banter.

J-law is hilarious without even knowing it, so obviously she injected her natural humor into her riveting Vogue 73 Questions interview. From discussing her ” favorite quintessentially Robert De Niro, Robert De Niro story” to her new motherhood journey, the actress had us engrossed with her short snappy answers.

The actress may not be in reality TV, but she’s a huge fanatic for the Real Housewives franchise. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2018 during which met two of her dream reality dinner guests: Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.

Jennifer is seemingly chummy enough with Bethenny as she gave the former housewife a shoutout in the form of a lighthearted diss at her chef career.

Jennifer Lawrence teases Bethenny Frankel’s cooking competence

Vogue’s interviewer asked New Yorker J-Law for one recommendation to those visiting the Big Apple. The actress listed the wise advice of “wash your feet when you get home”, and “if you see Bethenny Frankel, tell her she’s not a chef.”

“She is,” Jennifer added with a serious tone.

Not sure what she’s talking about? Let us break it down.

RHONY fans will know that the entrepreneur, 51, is the founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand providing women with low-calorie food and beverages, and most recently, a line of apparel.

Despite getting a start in the food and drink industry before her TV days, the businesswoman has continuously faced criticism about her expertise in the field.

In 2020, Bethenny labeled herself as a “natural foods chef” in a promo post for her Skinnygirl preserves, but commentators quickly hit back: “She’s legit not a chef. Sells product well, def no chef.”

Another similarly reiterated: “You’re not a chef, you’re a cook.”

That being said, her legions of fans were excited about the new release. “This is what I have been missing in my life,” one mentioned.

Aside from Skinnygirl, the housewife – who quit Bravo for good in 2019 – featured in a cooking competition, titled Celebrity Apprentice: Martha Stewart, prior to her reality debut. Her appearance brought publicity to her baking company, BethennyBakes, which went out of business in 2006.

She did, however, place second behind Dawna Stone in the competition.

Bethenny responds to Jennifer’s jab in TikTok duet

There’s no bad blood between the celebrities and Bethenny has laughed off the joke in a TikTok duet, calling the response a “great answer.”

The friends first met on WWHL with Andy Cohen after the host surprised Jennifer with a dinner party. The Hunger Games actress listed Bethenny, Luann De Lesseps, and Scott Disick as the three people – dead or alive – she most wanted to have dinner with.

“I’m going to cry,” she exclaimed as she sat next to the housewives. Sadly, Scott didn’t make it, so all she got was a cardboard cut-out.

