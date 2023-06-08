The Real Housewives of Orange County is back in 2023 and fans want to know more about Jennifer Pedranti’s husband, William Pedranti. The blonde bombshell is a newcomer to RHOC for season 17 and viewers are loving her debut on the Bravo show – they just have some questions about her marriage.

Jennifer Pedranti is introduced to the Bravo show by RHOC legend Tamra Judge. She’s a friend of Tamra’s who met her current boyfriend at Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness. June 7 saw the new season of the Bravo show kick-off. Immediately it appears that Jennifer is a hit with fans, judging by their tweets.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel

Who is Jennifer Pedranti’s husband?

Jennifer was married to her ex, William Pedranti, for many years. The two tied the not in 2002, reports Distractify.

William, or Will, is based in San Diego, California, per his LinkedIn page and he’s the CEO of Visgenx.

Visgenx appears to be a relatively new venture as William lists that he became CEO of the company in May 2023.

He describes the company: “Developing gene therapy for degenerative retinal disorders.”

Previous to this, Jennifer’s ex worked as co-founder and partner at PENG Life Science Ventures.

RHOC star says she and ex ‘share home’

Speaking on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Jennifer explains that she “shares” her house with her ex-husband.

She and her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, are looking through boxes in the house when she says: “Yes, I know it’s a very weird situation.”

Ryan agrees: “Yeah, it is very weird.”

Jennifer explained in a confessional: “My ex-husband, Will, is living in Oklahoma working for my family’s business. Instead of moving the kids back and forth all the time, when he comes into town, I go stay at Ryan’s and then he’s in the house.”

Ryan and Jennifer both star on RHOC and can be seen hanging out with some of their co-stars on the ‘gram including Shannon Storms Beador. Ryan’s on Instagram at @ryanboyajian.

Will Pedranti and Jennifer share five kids

Speaking on RHOC, Jennifer says that she is a mom to Harrison, 18, Dawson, 16, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 12, and Dominic, 9.

The family also has many pets including two dogs, two guinea pigs, two fish, a “momma cat,” and five foster cats.

Will can be found on Instagram at @williampedranti where he often shares snaps of his family life.

Taking to Instagram in 2019, Will shared a snap of himself, Jenn, and Dominic. He wrote that he is “the luckiest dad ever,” as he gave some insight into their adoption process:

“I remember after we had him for 2 weeks and he didn’t make a peep at night and one night he called out in the middle of the night “mama” and Jennifer raced into his room and grabbed him up and brought him between us in our bed…

William’s caption continues: “I remember after 6 months when we had to take him back and Jennifer screamed at me in the car “that’s my son.” I remember tears of joy when we picked him back up a week later. I remember holding Jennifer’s hand and praying the judge would say “yes” and allow the process to continue. I remember thinking that I was crazy to be in my mid forties with a young child who constantly wanted my attention. Then I remember when he said to me when I put him to bed one night “Say it again dad. That you will protect me forever.” I remember when another dad told me “Wow. Dominic has skills on the soccer field.” And I said “Yea, that’s my son.” And I will always remember today when the Judge said he was ours. And I thought “God already told me that.”

