Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's new baby name revealed

It has been some time since former TLC star Jeremy left the show, who is now focusing on building a family with his wife Audrey. Just hours since the one-off special Little People Big World: Amy & Chris‘s Happily Ever After aired, the couple announced the birth of their son.

We explore their family, and what Audrey and Jeremy have been up to since leaving the reality TV series. Cuteness overload incoming…

Jeremy and Audrey’s baby news

Jeremy and Audrey revealed they were expecting in November 2021, when she said they were pregnant with their “tie-breaker” in August. This suggests that the couple feels like they have completed their family.

They have hinted at always wanting to be a family-of-five in the past. Much to fan delight, the couple welcomed their newborn son on November 8th.

Born at 6.32am, he was 9.1 pounds, and was part of an en caul birth. This is a rare event where a baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac.

Their baby’s name revealed

The couple’s newborn son is called Radley Knight Roloff. Before Audrey and Jeremy announced the news, fans had already guessed she’d given birth. Speculation began when her followers noticed she had disappeared from social media, as she often shares updates on her Instagram story.

Several of their loved ones and supporters have expressed how much they love his name. One fan asked the parents-of-three: “If it was a girl, would you have named her Harmony?”

The name Rayleigh is thought to be mean ‘well-advised protector’ and is of Hebrew origin. However, the couple have not shared where they got inspiration for their newborn’s name from.

How many kids does Jeremy have?

Jeremy and Audrey have three children in total now, with a new addition to their family being Radley. They also have daughter Ember and son Bode.

Now with two sons and a daughter, the family-of-five have always been open about wanting a big family. Audrey herself is one of three, while Jeremy has three siblings.

After getting married in 2014, they welcomed their oldest child, Ember, in September 2017. She was followed by Bode in January 2020.

