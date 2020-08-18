Below Deck Med has returned for its fifth series with a line-up of returning stars and new additions.

The Bravo series follows a crew on a 184-foot superyacht around the Spanish island of Mallorca while they live and work together. Plus, there is the occasional drama of heartbreaks and fallouts between the cast members.

Some of the crew members are former captains, while others have worked in yachts before. The challenge here is the combination of different personalities and tensions over leadership and management.

One of the stars who has made guest appearances on Below Deck Med is Jerry Thibeau who frankly hasn’t been a favourite for many viewers at home. However, many want to know more about him. Who is he and what does he do? And what’s his net worth?

Who is Jerry Thibeau?

Jerry Thibeau is a businessman and sales trainer.

He is the CEO and founder of Phone Ninjas, a company that provides internet and phone coaching for automotive dealers.

According to information on Phone Ninjas’ website, Jerry started the company back in 2010.

With over 30 years experience, Jerry has provided feedback on more than 10,000 sales calls and has earned himself the nickname of ‘The Phone Ninja’.

He first stepped into the automotive industry when he landed a role as a sales representative for a Subaru dealership in 1985.

Jerry Thibeau: Net worth

According to zoominfo.com, the estimated revenue of Phone Ninjas is $5 million. Jerry’s individual net worth is unknown.

In December 2019, Phone Ninjas partnered up with CallRevu, a call tracking provider, to provide auto dealers training and improve their phone skills.

Jerry runs an executive team of 5 people, including himself, while the whole company employs 28 people, according to zoominfo.com.

It looks like Jerry is making a stable income from his company every year as Phone Ninjas received a brand new website earlier this year.

Check out my latest article: New Phone Ninjas Website! https://t.co/Rjg8PSHyMw via @LinkedIn — Jerry Thibeau (@Jerrythibeau) April 3, 2020

Is Jerry on social media?

Yes, he is!

Jerry has a public Twitter account which can be found under the handle @Jerrythibeau.

It appears that he doesn’t have a public Instagram profile. There is an Insta account of Phone Ninjas, however, it has only 5 posts at the time of writing and it hasn’t been updated for the last few years.

