Jo De La Rosa’s influencing work is as preppy as her post-RHOC fortune

She appeared on the series as the fiancé of Slade Smiley who at the time was 36 and she was 24 years old. The former star then decided to leave because they had called off their previous engagement.

Ever wondered what she’s been up to since her exit? Well, it’s nothing short of sweet melodies…

What does Jo De La Rosa do for a living?

Jo De La Rosa creates fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, which she says is her “lifelong dream”. When she first left RHOC, she built a successful career in Digital Advertising but then realised her passion for fashion.

She now runs The Influencer Project, a behind the scenes look into the making of an influencer – from the struggles of the social media game, to building her YouTube channel and PopCandy podcast.

Now 41, Jo has accumulated over 2K subscribers over on YouTube and more than 75K likes on TikTok, showing how she has turned her Bravo fame into working for herself.

But it wasn’t always easy for Jo after leaving, as she ran out of money. It happened after she spent about a year and a half getting paid to do appearances at clubs. She then moved in with a friend and took a $400 bartending course.

She told Crystal on Bravo’s Life After Housewives:

I was like, let me find a bar that is hidden. So I got a job at the Corner Club in Woodland Hills, this dive bar.”

Former RHOC star’s music career

It doesn’t look like Jo De La Rosa continued with her Los Angeles-based recording artist career, which we saw her try to pursue during her time on RHOC. The last time she made music was in 2008, for her ‘Unscripted‘ album.

However, there is another way she has been focusing on music, and that’s with her musician fiance Taran Gray. He even wrote a song for her called ‘Become My Wife’, which he sang to her during his proposal, in July 2021.

In her Instagram bio, Jo writes that “faith and healing led her to Taran Gray”, while he has the same on his IG page.

After leaving RHOC, she actually admitted that she paid to be on the show to gain fame, alongside ex Slade Smiley, as reported by Screenrant. But that’s all changed now she’s a RHOC-turned-influencer.

Her net worth revealed

Jo De La Rosa’s net worth stands at $100K. And no wonder that she has managed to build a fortune for herself, as she struggled to only be a stay-at-home mother back on RHOC, with an itch to work.

Her income appears to have soared in recent years, but before influencing was even a thing, she revealed to Bravo that people who have left reality TV shows had to find other sources of income.

Her fiance Taran Gray, however, is thought to have a net worth of $8million as full-time producer!

It is not known exactly how much or whether she was paid for her time on the Bravo show, but we do know that her net worth never dropped since she left in 2008. During the same year, Jo appeared on TV film Squeegees.

Radar Online reported that Tamra made $900,000 per season at the time of her exit in Season 14, but was offered $60,000 to film three episodes for season 15 at a rate of $20,000 per episode, which she turned down.

