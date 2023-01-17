Following the success of Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality dropped on Bravo in 2022 and gives viewers a glimpse into the empire of Leva Bonaparte.

She and her husband, Lamar, run four establishments in Charleston, South Carolina which all come under their Republic Development and Management Group company.

From Republic Garden & Lounge to Bourbon N’ Bubbles, Mesu to 1st Place, Leva Bonaparte is providing the people of Charleston with all kinds of places to dine and party.

Let’s get to know one of the employees who works for Leva and Lamar, Joe Bradley. He’s starred in Southern Hospitality since the show launched.

Who is Joe Bradley?

Joe Bradley is a VIP Host who works at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston.

Per his Bravo bio, Joe comes from a “successful family in Atlanta.”

He has a brother named Mike and a sister, Caroline.

His bio also states that he went to college but later dropped out. He had some entry-level jobs before becoming a VIP Host. Nowadays, per the Bravo show, some of his work tasks include dressing up as a shirtless doctor for Leva’s birthday.

Joe Bradley from Southern Hospitality’s age

Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley is 26 years of age.

Joe said he hasn’t always been as “good-looking” as he is today on the Bravo show.

Speaking during episode 1, he said that he was “short and chubby” in his younger years.

Describing himself nowadays as “man candy,” Joe said: “I was not always the guy that girls were looking at.”

But he concluded: “I feel like things turned out pretty decent for me.”

According to his Bravo bio, Joe has big aspirations. It reads: “Joe wants to follow in Leva’s footsteps as a restaurant and nightlife impresario.”

Joe’s age makes him a year older than his fellow Southern Hospitality castmate Maddi Reese and two years older than Grace Lilly. Will Kulp is two years older than Joe at 28.

Meet the Southern Hospitality star on Instagram

With over 15k followers, Joe can be found on Instagram at @joecbradley.

He tags Bravo TV, Republic Garden & Lounge, and Bradley USA furniture in his IG bio.

Joe’s Instagram page shows him living his best life in Charleston, hanging out with his Rebuplic colleagues, spending time with friends and family, and enjoying the odd vacay!

He certainly appears to be close with his family and often shares throwback photos with his parents and siblings.

WATCH SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY MONDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK