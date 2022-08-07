











Teresa Giudice’s wedding has been the talk of the town on The Real Housewives of New Jersey scene. The 50-year-old mother of four girls said her vows to Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6th in front of 220 guests as per People.

When it comes to the RHONJ cast members as a whole, there’s not been a dull moment since the show first kicked off on Bravo in 2009. But, when it comes to Teresa, specifically, fans have certainly been entertained as she flips tables and fails to stay away from family drama. In 2022, it appears that RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice is starting a whole new chapter as she ties the knot with longtime beau, Luis.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teresa Giudice is officially married

Saturday, August 6th 2022 saw Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tie the knot at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

People reports that 220 guests attended Teresa and Luis’ wedding. Guests included Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs from RHONJ as well as other Real Housewives stars such as Chanel Ayan, Alexia Nepola and Kenya Moore.

The bridesmaids reportedly included Teresa’s four daughters as well as Dolores and Jennifer.

Melissa wasn’t asked to be a bridesmaid

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in March 2022, Teresa said that she had started planning her wedding.

She had renowned wedding planner on board called Preston Bailey.

Teresa said that she’d be having eight bridesmaids and none of the RHONJ housewives were in that line-up.

Andy asked: “Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?”

RHONJ‘s Teresa confirmed that Melissa would not be a bridesmaid.

Teresa Giudice’s brother wasn’t at the wedding

Speaking to Extra TV in June 2022, Melissa Gorga said that she and Joe were planning on attending the wedding.

Melissa said: “We can always push aside the family drama for a good wedding, right? At the end of the day, everybody just wants to see Teresa happy. So, I think we’re going to see her happily ever after finally. I’m happy for her.”

However, as per People, Joe and Melissa Gorga weren’t in attendance on the big day. Teresa’s friend, Dina, also wasn’t there.

Speaking on The Morning Toast on May 23rd, Frank Catania said that Dina and Dolores would “not be in the same place… I also know that Teresa is best friends with Dina”.

Us Weekly reported on August 6th that Joe had shared a story on Instagram saying that “blood doesn’t make you family” which he since deleted.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK