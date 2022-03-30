Joe Gorga wasn't short from the truth about his real height on RHONJ













The teaser clip for the upcoming RHONJ episode has got people questioning Joe Gorga’s true height.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming to a close, and this season has been better than ever before. The hit Bravo show follows the lives of a group of wealthy women living in New Jersey as they attempt to balance their social lives with their busy schedules.

Joe Gorga is amongst the cast on the show, featuring as Melissa Gorga’s husband. So, let’s get to know more about Joe, including his height, which some think he has been lying about.

How tall is Joe Gorga?

During the sneak peek video for RHONJ, we saw a conversation between Frank Catania and Joe Gorga, where Joe claims he was the biggest athlete on the team, to which Frank replies: “no you’re 5 ft 4 you’re definitely not the biggest athlete”.

Joe is quick to defend himself to this comment, as he says: “No I’m 5 ft 7”. Reality Titbit have done some digging to find out who is really telling the truth, and the answer is neither of them.

According to MD Daily Record, Joe is in fact 5 ft 6, so he wasn’t short of the real height…

The RHONJ star is worth more than you’d think

Joe Gorga’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million. This amount has racked up from his appearance on RHONJ, along with his career as a Real Estate Developer.

Joe earns around $45,000 for each season he features on the show, which will have contributed a lot to his overall net worth. Joe also owns numerous properties as well as a trash and landscaping company.

If this wasn’t enough for the Bravo star, he is also the writer of the best selling book The Gorga Guide to Success. His book informs readers on “how to succeed in business, in marriage, and in life by following timeless, old school rules to living with passion, remaining humble, and never giving up”.

Joe and Melissa Gorga have had their ups and downs

Joe and Melissa have been married since 2004, long before their big break as reality TV stars. The pair welcomed their first child, Antonia into the world in 2005, followed by their second, Gino in 2007. Joe and Melissa had their third child, Joey in 2010.

Although they seem like the perfect couple on social media, they have both admitted that they are just like any normal married pair, and they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs.

Melissa revealed that in February 2021, she and Joe were going through a rough patch. She told US Weekly: “We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple”, “We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong”.

