Who is John Pringle from Southern Charm? Age and net worth revealed!











John Pringle, a cast member of Bravo’s Charleston-based series Southern Charm, is on fan’s minds – who are wondering how old he is.

He returns to the South Carolina city every year, with plans to continue the family business in a place where the Pringles have been successful.

John is one man part of generations of families whose lives are followed on the Bravo series, and now viewers are wanting to know more.

So what is John Pringle’s age? How much is the Southern Charm star worth?

Screenshot: John Pringle and Shep Rose Do Their Best Craig Conover Impression, Southern Charm, Bravo

Who is John Pringle?

John is a father-of-two, songwriter and Southern Charm reality TV star.

He is a seventh-generation Charleston native who formerly attended the University of Georgia, before becoming friends with Shep Rose.

The Bulldogs fan moved to New York City after college, to learn the family commodity business first-hand – which makes him an energy trader.

He became passionate about song-writing, leading to the release of several albums, including Strange Points of View, which he extensively toured with!

John has two sons Quinn and Asher with his ex-wife Heidi.

John Pringle is funny af. I’m glad he joined the cast #southerncharm pic.twitter.com/GLmtV00Ari — MyMommainthe80’s (@mymommainthe80) December 4, 2020

What is John Pringle’s age?

45 years old

John was born on July 6, 1975, making him 45 at the time of writing.

When growing up, John and Shep were reportedly fraternity brothers at college, and have remained close ever since.

It is not known how old his sons are, but they look around 7 or 8 years old!

Watching John Pringle w his kids and right before they leave is breaking my heart. Those kids love their dad and he loves them. #SouthernCharm — Diana (@realitytvmaniac) February 6, 2021

UNPOLISHED: What was Big Mike’s cause of death?

John Pringle’s net worth explored

$1.5 million

He is likely to have acquired his net worth by being an energy trader.

John’s albums have also contributed to his wealth, along with a reported $25,000 paid to each Southern Charm cast member – per episode!

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK