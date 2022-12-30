Famed real estate broker Josh Altman stars in the new season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and we take a look at the famed reality star’s soaring net worth in 2022.

Josh is a man of business. Bravo‘s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles showcases the real estate maestro’s love for his field of work.

He specializes in sharing properties located in Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, an area otherwise known as “The Platinum Triangle.” He is also one of the oldest cast members of the Bravo show starring on the series since 2011.

What is Josh Altman’s net worth in 2022?

Celebrity Net Worth portal reports that Josh is worth $40 million in 2022, making him one of America’s wealthiest real estate brokers.

The Massachusetts born attended Syracuse University and earned his degree in Speech Communications, in 2001. After graduation, Josh took the big leap and moved to Los Angeles and launched his brokerage career.

The now 43-year-old started working as an investor and a flipper. He reportedly managed to flip eight houses without losing money a single time.

While working with Hilton & Hyland, Josh sold $40 million worth of properties.

He finally became a reality television after joining the Million Dollar Listing cast in 2011.

A look at Josh’s family – wife and children

Josh is a family man now. He is married to Heather Bilyeu Altman who’s another Bravo realtor starring on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. The couple tie the knot in 2016.

They share two kids – Ace David Altman, 3, and Alexis Kerry.

They often share pictures of their family on Instagram. Josh also shares home videos that see him and his wife Heather playing with their little bundles of joy.

Inside Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 cast

Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor are the three key figures at the center of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’ season 14.

The season features tensions between the trio as all of them try to bag the best real-estate deals in LA. It also stars Heather as she makes big moves as the Altman Brothers group’s co-CEO.

