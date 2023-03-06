Cheating rumors have surrounded Juan Dixon during The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7.

His wife, Robyn Dixon, has received backlash for not addressing the cheating rumors during RHOP season 7.

Some fans were even suggesting that Robyn should be fired from the Bravo show. However, she has spoken with Andy Cohen about her decision not to speak on the cheating allegations in the series.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Juan Dixon admitted to cheating

During The Real Housewives of Potomac season 2, Juan Dixon addressed cheating rumors and spoke about his relationship with Robyn.

The two appeared at the RHOP reunion. Andy Cohen asked if Juan “saw a romantic future with Robyn.”

Speaking of his wife, Juan said that he “loves Robyn unconditionally,” and that he loves his family “to death.”

Back in 2017, Juan added that he “regretted” how he “handled” his marriage. But also said that there are “two sides to every story.”

Who are people saying is Juan’s ‘other woman’?

RHOP season 7 began airing in October 2022 and the reunion saw the Bravo show come to a close in March 2023.

Over the course of the season, Robyn didn’t share her relationship issues on the show as a storyline.

This was something that the 43-year-old received a lot of criticism for online from fans. She was also questioned by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on the subject.

Robyn said: “It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it.”

Andy responded that the “expectation” is that Robyn would share her life on the show.

In February, Robyn’s husband was reportedly linked to another woman. More allegations came his way when Juan and his friend were spotted in a laundromat.

The “mystery woman” was Breanna Gross – a colleague of Juan’s. The two were photographed sitting next to each other while doing laundry.

Breanna took to Instagram at the time to tell people to “get a life” over cheating claims.

Karen Huger speaks on Juan’s ‘cheating’

As another RHOP reunion show rolls around, Juan was nowhere to be seen.

He and Robyn tied the knot for a second time in 2022. However, their relationship is still being held under the spotlight due to the cheating allegations.

Robyn’s RHOP co-star Karen Huger spoke on Juan’s cheating rumors during Watch What Happens Live in 2023.

The 59-year-old said that she “doesn’t believe” Juan’s hotel room receipt excuse.

She alleged she saw the photo of Juan and the woman in the laundromat but isn’t going to “feed into that,” as Juan deserves to be able to live his life and sit next to a female friend.

Reality Titbit has approached Real Housewives of Potomac and Bravo for comment.

CATCH UP WITH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC ON BRAVO