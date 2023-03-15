Robyn Dixon’s husband, Juan Dixon, has been allegedly fired from his role as head coach of Coppin State University’s basketball team.

Juan was absent from RHOP‘s reunion in 2023. He and Robyn’s relationship came under fire during The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 as rumors circulated that he had cheated during their marriage.

In February 2023, Juan was spotted at a laundromat with a colleague which resulted in more cheating allegations swirling. However, his colleague took to social media to tell people to “get a life,” amid the cheating claims.

Juan’s firing news comes after Robyn was reportedly ‘fired’ from RHOP in 2023.

Juan Dixon is allegedly fired

Robyn Dixon‘s husband, Juan Dixon, has been allegedly fired from his role at Coppin State University as head coach of the basketball team, reports CBS Sports.

Juan is a former NBA player and spent six seasons at Coppin State as a coach.

Although rumors are circulating that Juan has been fired, his Coppin State profile is still live on the university’s website at the time of writing.

Why was Juan Dixon fired?

The news of Juan Dixon getting fired comes at the same time that he is in the midst of a lawsuit.

A former player on the team accused Juan of not reporting misconduct.

The student, Ibn Williams, alleges that an assistant coach, Lucian Brownlee, sexually harassed him and that Juan failed to report it.

Baltimore Brew reports that the victim alleges that he was: “…harassed, tormented, and sexually assaulted…”

The subject was raised during the RHOP season 7 reunion.

Robyn Dixon defended her husband and said: “…the wrongdoings that they are saying that Juan did not happen…”

An official reason for Juan’s firing hasn’t been provided at the time of writing.

RHOP fans weigh in on Juan’s firing

Following the news of Juan’s alleged firing, RHOP fans have given their opinions via Twitter.

Some were feeling for Robyn’s husband, tweeting: “Juan Dixon had a very rough childhood. I’m proud of him for making it this far. A lot of the bball boys didn’t get as far. My ex husband told me when they played MD how the crowd said lots of cruel things bout him & his parents years ago. Prayin 4 mental health during this time”

However, others believe that the former head coach should have lost his position.

Because Juan is usually absent from the RHOP reunion shows, one fan wrote: “Robyn can’t say that Juan Dixon is working now when asked at the next reunion.”

Many more just shared their shock at Juan’s firing with GIFs.

However, someone else tweeted: “Why are y’all so obsessed with Robyn & Juan Dixon on this app?”