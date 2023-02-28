Juan Dixon was papped sitting in a laundromat with a mystery woman in February 2023.

The husband of The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon can be seen casually sitting in the laundromat wearing a fleece and hat next to a woman wearing a CSU jacket.

Robyn Dixon has previously spoken publicly about cheating within her marriage to Juan. She spoke of Juan’s alleged infidelity on her podcast and on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Now, rumors are swirling about the woman Juan is pictured with at the laundromat.

Juan and Robyn Dixon

During RHOP season 7, Juan and Robyn Dixon got married for a second time.

The couple’s relationship has been rocked in the past by infidelity, and fans have called Robyn out for not sharing this information during RHOP’s 2023 season.

Speaking on WWHL in 2023, Andy Cohen aired some criticisms that people have shared about Robyn including that she knew about the cheating ahead of season 7 and that she shared details about her personal life via her podcast that’s behind a paywall.

Robyn said that the woman Juan was linked with hails from Canada. Buts he said that she and Juan “didn’t date,” and didn’t share a hotel room together.

The RHOP star explains that the woman told Juan she had “lost her wallet” after flying to Maryland to visit her boyfriend who was allegedly a Baltimore Ravens player. According to Robyn, this was the reason that he paid for the woman’s hotel room.

Juan Dixon spotted in laundromat

While Robyn currently comes under fire from RHOP fans, so much so that rumors are circulating that she’s been fired, Juan has been spotted in a laundromat with a mystery woman.

An image of Juan and a woman sitting in a launderette circulated on the internet in February 2023.

Because of the photo and the previous cheating rumors, people are now alleging that the woman in the picture is a “mistress” of Juan’s.

Juan Dixon’s laundromat friend speaks out

Although rumors are circulating about Juan being involved with another woman, he and Robyn tied the knot for a second time in August 2022.

The woman he was pictured with at the Laundromat is his colleague and director of basketball operations at Coppin State University, Breanna Gross.

Breanna can be found on Instagram at @breegross__ where she has almost 3k followers.

She took to IG Stories on February 27 to tell people to “get a life.” She wrote the words over an image of herself and Juan holding detergent in the laundromat.

