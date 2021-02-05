Why is Jules not on Summer House? Reasons for Bravo star's absence explored!











Ten friends have come together for Bravo’s fifth season of Summer House, but someone is missing. Where has Jules gone?

Kyle, Paige, Luke, and the other house members, were filmed for the series while they quarantined together for six weeks.

Jules joined the house while season 4 was being shot for production, having moved from Chicago to New York at the time.

So why is Jules not on Summer House? What is she up to instead?

Who is Jules?

New York City-based Jules Daoud first entered the Summer House after Hannah Berner invited her out.

She is the co-founder of social media company The Liaison House.

Jules is also a candle maker at her own company Vibe Simply Candles, and runs a lifestyle blog Simply Jules, which was launched in 2013!

The Summer House star also has a major in science, and now spends most of her time as a social media influencer.

It just occurred to me that Jules did not return. I guess they finally were able to kick her out #SummerHouse — Annie G (@RealityAnne) February 5, 2021

Why is Jules not on Summer House season 5?

She is focusing on her social media marketing

Jules told Refinery26 that she would love to go to the Hamptons in the summer, but added that her “headspace isn’t there just yet”.

While Hannah and Paige are still her good friends, she is too busy with work to think about returning to season five.

She also said that she has a “couple smaller projects in the works” that she cannot talk about yet.

Jules had a fling with Jordan during season 4, which led to him being asked to leave, and her staying inside the Summer House.

50 minutes in and no mention of Jules. Come on bravo. You can’t have more than one minority? #SummerHouse — eWa (@eeeedub) February 5, 2021

What happened between Jules and Jordan?

Jules had a short romance with Jordan Verroi during season four.

They slept together while in the Summer House, however they later had a fall out, before Jordan ended up leaving the place.

He had reportedly said that he wasn’t that into her behind her back.

Their house mates held a meeting to decide who should leave, which led to them deciding to ask both of them to exit.

Jordan left, telling Jules that she could now do “whatever she wants”.

