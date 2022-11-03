Justin Rose had 'best years' of his life at LifeVantage until losing job in 2022











When the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 trailer dropped, Bravo fans knew that there would be a whole lot of drama in store. But, no one could have predicted just how much drama would have come from the relatively new addition to the Housewives franchise. We find out more about Justin Rose and his time at Lifevantage

Many fans were left wondering why Whitney’s husband, Justin Rose, no longer works at LifeVantage in season 3. So, let’s find out more about what happened with Justin’s career and where he is now…

Who is Justin Rose?

Justin Rose is the husband of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose.

Whitney is an original cast member of the series and rose to reality TV fame in 2020 when season 1 first launched.

Justin and Whitney met at work and have been married for over 10 years. There is almost a 20-year age gap between the pair and they share two children.

Justin can be found on Instagram at @jmrose24 and Whitney is also on IG at @whitneywildrose.

Justin Rose worked at LifeVantage for years

Per Justin’s LinkedIn Page, he worked as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LifeVantage Corporation for almost seven years.

He writes in his bio that he’s based in Utah and adds that he’s a: “C- level executive in the direct selling industry”.

Prior to joining LifeVantage, Justin worked at Shaklee Corporation as Senior Vice President for almost five years. He also worked at Nu Skin Enterprises for over 10 years as Manager and, later, President.

Justin confirmed he no longer works at LifeVantage

Taking to Facebook in March 2022, Justin wrote a post about one door closing and another opening: “I write this with tears in my eyes as I will truly miss so much about these past 7 years they have been some of the best years of my life”.

He also writes on Facebook that he is a: “Former Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at LifeVantage”.

Page Six wrote on November 2, that Whitney Rose believes her husband “was fired from his corporate job because of a spicy moment that was filmed for Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

Vulture also wrote in a recap of season 3 episode 6 of the show: “Justin has been fired from his job because of Whitney’s role on the show”.

Speaking on RHOSLC in season 2, Whitney said to her husband that she wanted to show him how much she “loved and appreciated” him and said that he had sacrificed a lot for her to “rebrand” and take her business to the next level.

Whitney owns a skincare brand called Wild Rose Beauty.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Justin for comment on the rumors.

