LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Kandi Burruss’ feud has been ongoing for years despite their RnB group, Xscape, having huge success.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Tamika and LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss rose to fame with their girl band, Xscape, in the nineties.

The group disbanded in the late nineties but reunited in 2017. They competed against rival band SWV in Verzuz in 2021.

Xscape is currently starring in a TV show on Bravo in 2023, SVW and Xscape: The Queens of R’n’B.

Kandi Burruss appears to be in the midst of all the drama this year as she also feuds with Tamar Braxton and Carlos King.

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

LaTocha and Kandi’s beef

Xscape members, LaTocha and Kandi’s feud goes back decades.

In 2023 Bravo viewers are seeing the ladies’ drama play out on their show.

Kandi and LaTocha have spoken about their beef during the Bravo series.

The origins of their feud, according to LaTocha, go back to the band’s early days. LaTocha said that Kandi took issue with her singing lead on songs: “There were times when I would sing a song and she would just have a fit.”

However, Kandi said on the show that she felt that the two hadn’t ever been on “the same page.”

LaTocha goes solo

In March 2023, LaTocha shared promotional content for her solo album on Instagram.

She’s teased some tracks from her new gospel album and shared on March 27 that SWV member Coko had come to support her.

LaTocha’s new album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, drops on Good Friday (April 7) 2023.

The Xscape member has always spoken of opting for a solo career. She’s now following her own path and Xscape is set to tour without her.

Kandi speaks on the drama

During an episode of Speak On It released on March 13, 2023, Kandi said that she “doesn’t have” LaTocha’s phone number and that LaTocha “changed her number on everybody.”

However, she added that “recently” LaTocha text Tiny from her new number.

Kandi said that when LaTocha “thinks she’s got something else lined up,” she acts differently with her Xscape members.

The Xscape star went through the band’s albums and songs to address how many songs she sang lead on during her YouTube video. Kandi added: “She and I have always bumped heads.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi also said that when the ladies went to record their third album, they “already knew” that LaTocha was planning on having her own solo career.

LaTocha gives her take

On March 23, 2023, LaTocha responded to Kandi’s Speak On It video from March 13.

LaTocha took snippets from the show and Kandi’s video and specifically responded to different points.

The Xscape star addressed the rumors around her sister, Tameka’s, wages of $30,000. She said: “I did not steal $30,000 from my sister.”

LaTocha added that she’s “awaiting an apology.”

She also said that she stands by her opinion of saying that Kandi was “jealous” of her singing lead.

WATCH SWV AND XSCAPE THE QUEENS OF RNB SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON BRAVO