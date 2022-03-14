Kandi Burruss’ effortless hair is the work of a fellow reality star













Sweeter than Kandi Burruss is the Kaleidoscope hair products line, owned by a fellow reality star. She often promotes the company on her reality show Kandi & The Gang – and fans are 100% jealous of her silky locks.

Letting cameras into her family and personal life, she documents the ins-and-outs of her fame-filled life on Bravo. Situated at the OLG restaurant, the show’s dishes never disappoint and neither does the drama.

Since the new season launched, fans have noticed that Kandi’s hair is absolutely popping. This led to many assuming it was the work behind a new hair line, but the truth is that her friend Jesseca Dupart is the talented business owner.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Does Kandi Burruss have a hair line?

No, Kandi is often mistaken for being the owner of the hair products she often promotes. She often wears wigs and uses items sold by Kaleidoscope, a hair line owned by Da Brat’s wife Jessica Dupart.

The miracle drops are the most-talked about product when it comes to Kandi, who has been trying to grow her hair since April 2021. She has since found something that she claims works, and said her hair thickened after a week’s use.

Not just Kandi’s favorite but a popular product, created by founder and CEO of KHP Jesseca Dupart, features essential oils including tea tree and peppermint oil, to nourish the scalp, prevent hair breakage, and promote hair growth.

Kandi, however, has her own cosmetics line called Kandi Koated Cosmetics. The luxury, cruelty-free beauty brand sells make-up for all areas, from lips and eyes, to the overall face.

Her hair journey: Before and after

Kandi’s natural hair appears to have had an improvement since she began to thicken her locks. One post from 21 years ago (posted in August 2021) saw her sporting a short bob which was much thicker.

After years of changing up her hairstyles, the Bravo star is now hoping to add more depth and thickness to her barnet. She often does this by wearing wigs and using the Kaleidoscope hair products, which she believes are working!

The Kandi & The Gang star has continued to promote the hair brand ever since last year, and it’s noticeable. Her hair looks thicker and more luxurious than ever, both on the series and in her recent Instagram posts.

Kaleidoscope hair products

Kaleidoscope, owned by rapper Da Brat’s wife Jesseca Dupart, is a million-dollar company which sells hair products. Chicago-born Da Brat has been in a relationship with Jesseca ‘Judy ‘Dupart for the last two years.

Judy goes by the name ‘BB Judy’ on Instagram and hails from New Orleans. The former full-time hairstylist some financial backing and put that money into the business, and didn’t touch her profit until two years in, she told Essence.

Sold in Target, Sally Beauty, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Harmon Face Values, Meijer and thousands of local beauty stores, the successful owner also runs non-profit KaleidoKares and is executive producer of WE tv’s Brat Loves Judy.

