









Kandi Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker, addressed comparisons of his and his wife’s fortunes as The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 14 reunion wrapped this week prompting some to wonder about her net worth.

In the third and final instalment of the season 14 RHOA reunion, Todd’s feature seemed to have won over fans. One moment, in particular, that had fans on his side came as he shared his thoughts on comparisons between his and wife Kandi Burruss’ wealth. He clapped back with a fiery one-liner about the rest of the show’s cast’s fortunes.

Following the moment, some are curious to know what Kandi Burruss’ net worth is and how it compares to her fellow RHOA cast. Let’s take a look…

Kandi Burruss is richer than every RHOA cast member according to her husband

The Season 14 reunion of RHOA kicked off earlier this month as it was split into three parts. This Sunday saw the finale air, with Todd’s feature seen to have won over fans.

RHOA fans will know Kandi and Todd, who celebrated eight years of marriage in April, first crossed paths on the set of the series.

Todd is a TV producer and worked on the reality series during its fourth season between 2011 and 2012. As well as working behind the camera within the TV industry, he has also established his own production company, TTucker Productions LLC, and is a restauranter.

Having balanced his career on-screen and in the Atlanta restaurant scene, it’s not a surprise to hear he is estimated to have a sizable fortune. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his wealth is estimated to be around $400,000.

During the reunion, one part saw Andy Cohen, who joined the cast to reflect on the season, ask Todd about what he thought of comments saying he is below his wife’s “tax bracket.”

Firing back at Cohen’s question, he joked about how he is not the only one “below” as he quipped: “Everyone in this room is below Kandi’s tax bracket.”

Kandi Burruss’ net worth explored

Following the moment in the season 14 reunion, curiosity about the RHOA star’s fortune has sparked online.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kandi’s riches are thought to be around a whopping $30 million.

Kandi has been a part of the Real Wives of Atlanta since its second season. Her latest feature marked a 13-season stint so far. Celebrity Net Worth has also estimated the reality star to earn $450,000 a season.

Before joining the show, she was already a Grammy award-winning artist. She won the musical accolade in 2000 for the classic track No Scrubs, for which she was a credited writer of.

She is also an entrepreneur and has several businesses and with her husband is also a part of the Atlanta restaurant scene.

Kandi’s fortune compared to the rest of the cast of RHOA

While Kandi’s net worth is estimated to be in the tens of millions, her fellow RHOA cast members’ fortunes are thought to be significantly less.

Out of season 14 cast below, Kandi, Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross has the next highest net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it stands at $2.5 million. The third highest is Drew Sidora, who is thought to have a fortune of around $1.5 million.

Elsewhere, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield‘s net worth’s are thought to be around $800,000, while Marlo Hampton‘s is slightly less at $600,000.